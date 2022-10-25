Pedestrian-vehicle crashes on the rise

So far this year, crashes have killed 123 pedestrians on Virginia roadways, an increase of 34% compared to this time in 2021.

In Smyth County through Oct. 24, four individuals have been injured, while in Bland County a life has been lost to vehicle-pedestrian crashes. Washington County has experienced two such crashes with one life lost and another injured.

As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is urging pedestrians and motorists alike to take extra precautions and use care to save lives.

“Keeping pedestrians safe is a shared responsibility,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety representative. “When you’re driving, be alert. Pedestrians don’t always cross at crosswalks. Always follow posted speed limits so you can safely stop if you need to. When you’re walking, be vigilant. Don’t assume a vehicle will stop at a stop sign. Look the driver in the eye to make sure they see you before you cross.”

So far this year:

● Fatal crashes were most likely to occur between 6 p.m. and midnight.

● 60% of those killed were over 50 years old.

● Males represented 69% of fatalities.

● Most pedestrian fatalities have occurred in urban areas with nearly 75% reported in areas around Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia, and Richmond.

DMV and its law enforcement and nonprofit safety partners are employing multifaceted strategies to raise awareness of the importance of pedestrian safety. DMV leads the state’s Pedestrian Safety Task Force, a collaborative effort to reduce pedestrian-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.

“DMV, law enforcement and our nonprofit safety partners are working diligently to get this important message out to as many people as possible, but we need your help,” Ford said. “During Pedestrian Safety Month, please take a moment to remind your friends and family to stay safe when walking and to keep an eye out for pedestrians when driving. Together, we can save lives on our roadways.”