E&H professor receives Rising Star Award SPorter Nov 11, 2026 54 mins ago 0 Kelly Grenier, Ph.D. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter An Emory & Henry professor has been recognized as a Rising Star among independent colleges.kAm{2DE H66<[ E96 ':C8:?:2 u@F?52E:@? 7@C x?56A6?56?E r@==686D C64@8?:K65 E96 244@>A=:D9>6?ED @7 D:I 724F=EJ >6>36CD 7C@> E96 'uxr 4@?D@CE:F> @7 D49@@=D 7@C E96:C 565:42E:@? E@ 9:896C 65F42E:@? 2?5 DEF56?E DF446DD 2E E96 2??F2= 'uxr w2CC:D u2>:=J u24F=EJ pH2C5D 2?5 {F?496@? 2E E96 ':C8:?:2 |FD6F> @7 w:DE@CJ U2>Aj rF=EFC6 :? #:49>@?5]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 6G6?E[ z6==J vC6?:6C[ !9]s][ 2? tU2>Ajw 2DD:DE2?E AC@76DD@C @7 !@=:E:4D 2?5 {2H[ C646:G65 2 a_ae w2CC:D #:D:?8 $E2C pH2C5]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m“k^DEC@?8mpE 2 E:>6 H96? 56>@4C2E:4 :?DE:EFE:@?D 2?5 4:G:= 5:D4@FCD6 7246 8C@H:?8 492==6?86D[ D96 ,vC6?:6C. 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Blockbuster possibilities Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Virginia Tech men to face Iowa on Tuesday kAmxE 4@?E:?F65[ “qJ 3C:?8:?8 E@86E96C A@=:E:42= E96@CJ[ =2H[ 2CE[ 2?5 A@AF=2C 4F=EFC6[ D96 492==6?86D DEF56?ED E@ BF6DE:@? 2DDF>AE:@?D[ >2<6 4@??64E:@?D 24C@DD 5:D4:A=:?6D[ 2?5 2AA=J H92E E96J =62C? 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