Allen Moser, Asher Bingham, Clint Manuel, Kylie Billings, Kylie Lara, Mattie Legg and Kenzie Barker won their divisions in barrel racing to highlight the latest monthly rodeo series July 14 and July 16 at Billingsway Arena in Crockett.

Clint Manuel won pee wee barrels both nights and Kylie Billings won junior barrels both nights. Both also led the way with six wins each with Clint winning in junior breakaway, pee wee goat tying, pee wee chute dogging and pee wee poles, while Kylie swept junior goat tying and junior pole bending both nights.

Allen Moser and Asher Bingham won in lead line barrels while Kylie Lara and Mattie Legg won in senior barrels. Kenzie Barker won open barrels both nights.

Competing against some big boys, six-year-old Brylee Phipps of Rural Retreat won three times over the weekend, twice in mutton busting and once in pee wee chute dogging.

Winning two events each were Charlie Barker, Jeb Cregger, Mattie Legg, Sara Cregger and Waylon Snow. Charlie won lead line poles both nights, Sara won open poles both nights, Jeb won junior chute dogging both nights, Waylon won junior boys’ goat tying both nights, and Mattie added a win in senior poles to go with her senior barrels win.

Also winning, one event each, were Cole Moser in pee wee poles, Laura Manuel in pee wee goat tying, Drake Dodd and Jake Sloan in ranch bronc, and Donovan Laws in senior bulls.

A total of 43 youth and adult rodeo riders competed making July’s series one of the biggest yet contested at Billingsway Arena.

Next series of rodeos at Billingsway will be August 18-19 with Friday’s competition beginning at 7 p.m. and Saturday night at 6. Billingsway Arena is located at 670 Cinnamon Run (SR652) near Crockett, about seven miles north of Speedwell off VA21.

(Anyone sponsoring or hosting an equine event in Wythe County or the surrounding area, and anyone with information about our local competitive riders, may submit their information to dtfullerhorses@yahoo.com and it will be included in this column.)

Upcoming Events

July 28-29 – UPHA Bland Summer Classic Horse Show.

July 29 – Play Days, Copper Crest Farm, Wytheville.

July 29-30 – Horsemanship and obstacle clinic, Blacksburg.

August 4-5 – Rich Valley Fair Horse Show.

August 4-5 – Junior SRA Meet, Mad Cow Arena, Dublin.

August 4-6 – Ivanhoe Trail Rides Weekend.

August 5 – Hedge Family benefit.

August 5 – RVHA Horse Show, Salem.

August 12 – Tazewell Horse Show.

August 12-13 – High Country Rodeo, Sparta.

August 12 = Salty Sisters Barrel Bash.

August 18-19 – Billingsway Arena Monthly Rodeo Series.

August 19 – Carroll County Cowboy Challenge & Ranch Show, Hillsville.

August 20 – Carroll County Ag Fair Horse Show, Fairgrounds, Hillsville, 10 a.m.