For the first time in more than a year, the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes got to celebrate a victory on the gridiron.

Reid Osborne threw two touchdown passes and also rushed for a score, while Marion’s defense was dominant in a non-district victory.

The ‘Canes (1-1) snapped a 10-game losing streak with their first victory since Aug. 26, 2022.

Osborne threw a 26-yard scoring strike to Parker Wolfe to put Marion ahead nine seconds into the second quarter and then hooked up with J.B. Carroll on a 20-yard TD aerial with 19 seconds before halftime as Marion seized control.

Osborne added a 5-yard touchdown run with 6:26 left in the third quarter.

Kendrick Smith scored the final Marion touchdown with 8:45 remaining.

Marion held a 350-72 edge in total offense and the Warriors managed just four first downs.

Central (1-1) got its scores from Jude Davis and Sincere Haggins.

Wise Central 0 0 6 6—12

Marion 0 13 7 7—27

Scoring Summary

M – Wolfe 26 pass from Osborne (run failed)

M – Carroll 20 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)

M – Osborne 5 run (Wolfe kick)

WC – Davis 9 run (kick failed)

M – K. Smith 32 run (Wolfe kick)

WC – Haggins 1 run (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: WC 4, M 18; Rushes-Yards: WC 18-62, M 58-286; Passing Yards: WC 10, M 64; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WC 4-7-0, M 3-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: WC 0-0, M 2-0; Penalties-Yards: WC 2-16, M 11-85; Punts-Average: WC 2-31, M 1-35.