A valued commodity from long before the Town of Saltville existed now continues to bolster the community’s economy.

Last week, SC Holdings Corp. announced that it will expand United Salt Saltville’s production facility. According to a news release, the expansion “will yield 30,000 tons of additional production capacity and improve reliability and efficiency through machinery upgrades, including a new packaging line. The facility is expanding its staging capacity by adding 31,000 square feet of storage and an additional silo.”

The expansion is expected to be online this quarter.

The investment, the release said, will help meet growing demand from customers. United Salt Saltville employs more than 50 people. The additional packaging capacity will improve facility efficiencies and enhance competitiveness.

Marcie Peters, USC Holdings Corp. president, said, in the release, “Customer commitment is one of our core values. Investing to expand our capacity and capabilities is a clear commitment to our valued customers that we will grow with them.”

Acquired in 2007, the Saltville facility produces evaporated salt for the food, pool, agricultural feed, chemicals, and oilfield markets.

According to the private company’s website, bulk loading is available at the Saltville plant 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Town Manager Brian Martin reflected, “Salt has drawn animals and Native Americans to this valley for thousands of years. Salt has been commercially mined here since the mid-1700s. ‘The Saltworks’ was a prominent community here long before there was a Town of Saltville. Battles have been fought here for control of our salt. Today Saltville still supplies our nation with salt. And today this is possible only because of United Salt Corporation!”

“USC,” Martin said, “is one of the town’s largest industries and they are outstanding corporate partners. As the Town Manager I’m grateful for the solid relationship that the town shares with USC!”

United Salt Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of USC Holdings Corp., sells salt products used in the production of food, chemical processing, oilfield drilling and production fluids, deicing, agricultural feed, and industrial and residential water softening.

The 95-year-old company is based in Houston, Texas. In addition to Saltville, it produces salt products at two plants in Texas and another in New Mexico.