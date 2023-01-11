Marion swimming rebuilds strong

The Marion Senior High School swim team is in the midst of its 20th season in the pool.

The team, according to coach Meg O’Donnell, has taken part in four meets and despite losing half its 2022 team to graduation, has been doing well.

That 2022 team finished the best in program history with both the girls and boys teams winning districts and regions.

The 2022 boys also had its best ever team finish at the Virginia High School League state meet, capturing fourth place, largely due to Caleb Patton’s first-place performance in the 100 backstroke.

Patton is now swimming for Emory & Henry College.

This year, the boys team has four swimmers, led by senior captain Dakoda Singleton.

Singleton, who has spent four years in the Hurricane pool, excels in the 100 fly and all distances in freestyle events.

Junior Ethan Veselik is a strong and versatile swimmer, with the backstroke being his strongest.

Sophomore Sawyer Jennings has progressed since last year, where he was mainly a freestyler into being very strong in the fly and back.

Newcomer and sophomore Mason Halsey, has proved to be an asset in the breaststroke.

Halsey’s addition means the Marion team has enough to compete in two relay events.

The Marion girls have nine swimmers, thanks to a huge group of freshmen. Six joined the team this year, allowing the Canes to fill places in the eight individual events for depth and to have many relays.

The Marion girls are led by senior captain Abby Melvin, who has been swimming for Marion the past four years.

Her best stroke is backstroke but is she willing to do whatever is needed.

Junior Kursten Thomas is the team’s strongest girl swimmer owing to her LASO background. A proficiency in all strokes makes the 200 individual medley her best event.

Sophomore Laken Foutz has a strong free and back and helps our team’s score in those events.

The incoming freshmen girls had prior swimming experience on the LASO team, which helped in them picking up the strokes and strength needed for high school events.

Sarah Blevins’ best stroke is freestyle, where she has done very well in the 50-yard sprint.

Sofie May has improved greatly in all the strokes with her strongest being free.

Zoe Sage is a hard worker and enjoys the distance free events.

Madeline Stewart swims the 100 fly and helps the team in that event.

Addie Umbarger is good in all the strokes so is a participant in the 200 IM.

Addyson Williams does well in the free and back events.

In its Dec. 6 home meet, Marion’s boys took first out of five teams, and the girls finished second, behind Galax.

Singleton took first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 fly. Veselik earned first in the 200 IM and the 100 back. Thomas was first in the 200 IM as well. Melvin claimed first in the 100 back, and Jennings took first in the 100 free.

The boys and girls also won the 200 medley and free relays.

At its Dec. 13 meet, the Marion girls were first out of six teams and the boys finished in second, behind Abingdon.

Singleton took first in the 200 free, and Madeline Stewart won the 100 fly. The girls were first, too, in the 200 medley relay.

A large meet on Dec. 16 was held at Wytheville with 10 teams. Marion girls came in third and boys finished second .

Jennings was first in the 200 free, while Singleton took first in the 100 fly. The boys were first, too, in the 200 free relay.

On Jan. 7, at a 16-team invitational meet at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, both Marion teams swam to a fifth-place finish, with individual swimmers captured many top five finishes.

The coaches are proud of the Cane swimmers’ hard work and dedication and look forward to the team’s final three meets. With district, regions and states looming in February, the coaches hop for great swims in order to qualify as many as possible for the state meet.

SWIMMING

At Marion

GIRLS

Team Results

Galax 92 George Wythe, 70, Marion 65, Patrick Henry 33, Fort Chiswell 8.

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: Galax (Cocke, Chavez, Fant, Todd) 2:13.79; 200 Free: Charla King (GW) 2:19.90; 200 IM: Lydia Sprano (GW) 2:27.80; 50 Free: Raygan Cocke (G) 27.78; 100 Fly: Sophia Chavez (GX) 1:12.21; 100 Free: Lydia Sprano (GW) 1:01.48; 500 Free: Carrie-Sage Dalton (GW) 6:10.07; 200 Free Relay: GX (Justice, Fant, Todd, Cocke) 1:49.42; 100 Back: Carrie-Sage Dalton (GW) 1:08.51; 100 Breast: Phoebe Fant (GX) 1:28.20; 400 Free relay: GW (Collins, King, Dalton, Sprano) 4:30.56.

BOYS

Team Results

George Wythe 78, Marion 65, Galax 58, Rural Retreat 9, Patrick Henry 8.

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay: M (Veselik, Halsey, Singleton, Jennings) 2:06.22; 200 Free: Joseph Puckett (GW) 2:01.77; 200 IM: Jesse Collins (GW) 2:30.27; 50 Free: Dacoda Singleton (M) 25.95; 100 Fly: Dacoda Singleton (M) 1:06.87; 100 Free: Jesse Collins (GW) 57.49; 500 Free: Ethan Veselik (M) 6:33.21; 200 Free Relay: GW (DeReuf, Collins, Terry, Puckett) 1:49.42; 100 Back: Sawyer Jennings (M) 1:07.07; 100 Breast: Joseph Puckett (GW) 1:14.15; 400 Free Relay: GW (Buchanan, Terry, Collins, Puckett) 4:04.38.