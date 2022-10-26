Abingdon forum will look at creative housing solutions

Available, affordable housing is a key component of a community’s livability and quality of life. This is especially true for people age 50+, the vast majority of whom want to stay in their homes as they age. For them, a variety of housing options is essential.

On Nov. 3, AARP is sponsoring a live forum of community collaborators from North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee to present creative and workable housing ideas from developers, funders, local governments, and grassroots organizers at. All are working toward the same goal: to enable people to choose how they live, and where they live, as they age.

This is an in-person event, with lunch and networking opportunities for those attending. It will be held at the Jubilee House Retreat Center, 822 E. Main St. in Abingdon from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. After the forum, participants are invited to tour ElderSpirit, a participatory, cohousing community designed for a mixed-income community of elders in Abingdon.

This event is free, but participants must register in advance. It will be recorded and available to view virtually afterward. The event is sponsored by AARP.