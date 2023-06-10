Since 1939, National Dairy Month has encouraged families to make milk their beverage of choice based on its nutritional value. Dairy’s rich history continues with communities, companies and people from across the region observing National Dairy Month in a variety of ways. In the Southeast, dairy farm families often open their gates to visitors for tours, while local fairs and festivals offer taste testing and events featuring delicious dairy products.

National Dairy Month started out as a way to distribute extra milk during the warm months of summer. The commemoration was established in 1937 by grocer organizations sponsoring “National Milk Month.” By 1939, June became the official “dairy month.”

Whether it’s in coffee, cereal, or smoothies, adding one more serving of milk to your family’s day can help ensure they get the nutrients they need to build strong bones and teeth. Trusted for decades, dairy farm families pride themselves on producing wholesome dairy foods that help their families grow up strong and healthy.

There is no moo-staking the facts about dairy. The temperature of the milk collected on every dairy farm is recorded around the clock. If at any time the milk in the tank rises above 45°F, it cannot be loaded on truck for transport to the milk plant. Speaking of hauling, despite rising fuel and feed costs, milk continues to be a great value at about 25 cents per 8-ounce glass.

A dairy farm is no place for slackers. Both the farmer and the animals must do their job, do it well and do it on time for everything to work as it should. Dairy cattle are very sensitive animals and do not react well to changes and challenges. In other words, as cows give more milk, you can rest assured that they are well cared for.

Every dairy cow in the world has one thing in common; they are all moms. They must have a calf to enter the milking string. The old adage about Mom also applies to cows. “If Momma ain’t happy, nobody’s happy!”

Also, starting tomorrow, the Commonwealth of Virginia is celebrated State Agriculture Week! Agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry. The industry has an economic impact of $82.3 billion annually, provided more than 381,800 jobs in the Commonwealth, and $43.8 billion in value-added impact. The industries of agriculture and forestry together have a total economic impact of over $105 billion and provide more than 490,000 jobs in the Commonwealth. Every job in agriculture and forestry supports 1.6 jobs elsewhere in Virginia’s economy.

According to a 2021 economic impact study, livestock production accounted for approximately 63% of farm cash receipts, with poultry, beef, and dairy constituting the largest products. Crops make up the difference with grains, such as corn, wheat, and soybeans, being the most significant field crops. Virginia’s food, beverage, and fiber processors and manufacturers buy many of their agricultural commodity inputs from Virginia farmers. These industries have grown by approximately 1,100 jobs (two percent) over the last five years. When the employment and value-added impact of agriculture and forestry are considered together, they make up 9.3% of the state’s total gross domestic product.

In addition to its tangible benefits such as farm cash receipts and jobs, agriculture provides many intangible benefits. These include recreation, tourism, wildlife habitat, biodiversity, flood mitigation, improved water quality and soil stabilization.

Virginia’s agricultural production is one of the most diverse in the nation. Many Virginia commodities and products rank in the top 10 among all U.S. states. In 2021, Virginia ranked third nationally for the production of tobacco, fourth in seafood landings, sixth for apples, pumpkins and turkeys measured in head, eighth for peanuts, and ninth for broilers measured in head and pounds.

Hats off to Virginia’s 41,500 farms. Each one is precious and worthy of our appreciation!

Upcoming EventsJune 15-17—Old Glade Antique Tractor Association Summer Show, Fairview Farm, Abingdon.

June 15-17—Southwest 4-H Tractor Club Silent Toy Auction, 908 Hillman Hwy, Abingdon.

June 17—Southwest 4-H Tractor Club Tractor Giveaway, 2 p.m. (Tickets are $1 from any club member.)

June 19-23—Smyth County 4-H Camp.

July 1—Southwest 4-H Tractor Club Summer Trip, Southeast Old Thresher’s Reunion, Denton, N.C.

July 11—VQA Sale.

July 22-Aug. 5—Rich Valley Fair events.

July 22—Lawnmower Racing, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

July 27-28—ATV Events, Rich Valley Fair, 7 p.m.

July 27-29—Beef-Up Program, VA Tech.

July 29—Ranch Rodeo, Rich Valley Fair.

July 30—Cowboy Church, Beauty Pageant and Gospel Sing.

July 31—Lamb and Goat Show.

Aug. 1—Beef and Dairy Show, and Toy Tractor Set Up.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

