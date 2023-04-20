Happy birthday to Nancy Blatterman on April 23, Jerri Welch and Dakota Silvers on April 24, and Sylvia Shleton and Laura Parrish on April 26.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “A Walk to Remember, Emmaus Bound” based on Luke 24:13-35.

Faith promise Sunday is April 23.

The book club will meet on Thursday, April 27, at 4 p.m.

The Mt. Pleasant United Women in Faith will meet on Thursday, April 27, at 5:15 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.

Rachel and I took in the dinner and show at the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre on Friday night. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be on stage until May 14.

A large crowd attended the farewell tour of the Primitive Quartet at George Wythe High School on Saturday night. The Riches also were part of the program. I enjoyed the singing and the music.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Nancy Cregger and Jim Ryan.

Jayden has been on the sick list recently.

I saw my first hummingbird of the season drinking at my feeder on Tuesday afternoon.

Riddle

Q: Why are ghosts so bad at lying?

A: Because you can see right through them.

Quote: “An employed court jester is nobody’s fool.”

Bible verse: “Better to live humbly with the poor than to share plunder with the proud.” Proverbs 16:19.

There will be a New River District United Women in Faith Day Set Apart Spring Event at Dublin UMC on April 29 from 10 a.m.-noon. This event will consist of a light breakfast, special music, worship and Holy Communion. All women are invited to attend.