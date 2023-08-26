The Lincoln Theatre wants area golfers to unite sport and arts for a Friday afternoon to benefit the Main Street landmark.

The theatre is hosting the Alvin “Bubby” Crowder Sr. Memorial Golf Tournament, which is set for Friday, Sept. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Holston Hills Golf Course.

In addition to being an avid sports fan, Crowder was also dedicated to the arts as was demonstrated by his decades of community service at The Lincoln. Having seen the theatre in disrepair, Crowder joined the action and volunteered his time and physical labor to restore the shell back to its former beauty. Additionally, Crowder served on the Lincoln Theatre’s Board of Directors for years.

Crowder did also love sports.

As an educator, he coached a variety of sports on the high school level, but his first love was baseball. He was a member of the Smyth County Sports Hall of Fame and the Baseball Hall of Fame at Emory & Henry College. After a collegiate career in baseball, he developed a passion for golf and was a member of Holston Hills Country Club since 1964.

Crowder, a longtime Marion resident, died on Dec. 10, 2022.

Tracy Thompson, the Lincoln’s executive director, said, “Mr. Crowder’s passion for The Lincoln Theatre was evident in every aspect of his involvement. As a member of the Board of Directors, he embodied the spirit of service, selflessly dedicating his time and energy to the betterment of the theater. His enthusiasm was infectious, as he was always the first to step forward and volunteer for any activity or initiative, no matter how big or small.”

The tournament, she said, “is our way of uniting Mr. Crowder’s devotion to the theatre and his passion for sports in a manner of remembrance and gratitude.”

Located in the heart of Marion’s downtown district, The Lincoln Theatre is a restored theatre in the Mayan Revival style, offering year-round entertainment, including live music, comedy events, diversity awareness programs, classic & independent film series, youth artistic camps, theatrical performances, and more. Initially constructed in 1929 as Southwest Virginia’s premiere movie palace, The Lincoln Theatre has long been a community hub.

Call 276-783-6092 by Aug. 28 to register.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org.