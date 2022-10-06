Marion PD narrowly denied accreditation

The Marion Police Department will continue its efforts to achieve accreditation for at least another year.

The department was narrowly denied accreditation by a 7 to 5 vote last Monday. Although more commissioners with the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission voted to accredit the department than not, the organization's bylaws require at least and 8 to 4 vote to do so.

“We’re disappointed, but undaunted,” Marion Police Chief John Clair told town council members in an email following the vote.

The department underwent a two-day evaluation performed by VLEPSC assessors in July. VLEPSC is composed of members of the Virginia Sheriff's Association, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

During July evaluation, the Marion PD was found compliant with 183 of the 185 applicable standards. Each of those standards has multiple sub-points that must be met.

The two standards not met during the evaluation stemmed from the same issue involving the storage of a gas can in an outside shed. Clair said the gas can had initially been collected as evidence, but was later determined to have no evidentiary value, but was stored as property. Because of the fuel can’s hazardous nature, it could not be stored inside the building and was instead stored in an outside shed.

Although the can was logged and stored properly, and was secured and under surveillance, the crux of the issue was with the outside shed not being on the department’s quarterly and annual security check list.

Clair said the department took immediate corrective action while assessors were still on site.

Master Assessor Tina Sumpter with the Page County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the assessment report, “Chief Clair and staff worked diligently to revise their directive and procedures for this standard. The TEAM would like to note that Chief Clair and his staff’s response was impeccable.”

“So, when the assessors left here that day, this agency was in 100% compliance,” Clair said. “The problem is, we can’t go back in time. We can’t make ourselves be compliant at a previous point in history.”

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office lost its accredited status with the commission due to a similar issue involving the storage of chemical byproducts from meth outside of the agency’s evidence room.

The Marion PD will be eligible for reassessment in October 2023.

“We didn’t make it, but we’re a better agency for it,” Clair said. “The process of putting in the policies and putting in the procedures, the mock assessments, the real assessments, all of these things made us a better police department. I’m 100% confident that we’re going to get it. We meet all the standards to day…We just need to hold onto those standards.”

Sumpter wrote in the assessment report, “The Town of Marion Police Department clearly characterizes the embodiment of integrity and commitment to professionalism. The agency is clearly motivated to obtain accredited status.”

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, which also applied for accreditation in 2020 and reapplied last month, is in the self-assessment stage in the process. Sheriff’s Offices have additional standards, including courtroom security standards,that must be met.