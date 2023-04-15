The Virginia Department of Education is accepting applications from tutors and providers of other educational services and supports who wish to participate in the commonwealth’s K-12 Learning Recovery Grants program.

The $30 million dollar program will provide $1,500 grants to parents of school-age children for tutoring in core content areas (English reading/writing, mathematics, science and history/social science) and foreign languages required to meet diploma requirements.

Children from homes with family incomes at 300% or less of the federal poverty level may qualify for $3,000 grants.

K-12 Learning Recovery Grants may also be used for other education services to address the impact of the pandemic on learning and student well-being, including assistive technologies and services for students with disabilities.

A link to the ClassWallet application for vendors to apply for approval as tutors or educational service providers is available on the K-12 Learning Recovery Grants page of the VDOE website.

Tutoring may be in-person, virtually or in hybrid and provided in one-on-one, small group or large-group settings. Qualifying tutors include the following:

Tutors who are currently licensed teachers in any endorsement area in any state.

Tutors who were previously licensed teachers in any endorsement area in any state whose licenses expired but were not revoked.

Tutors who are currently employed as instructional staff at any accredited private or parochial school.

Tutors who are currently employed as instructional staff at any accredited college or university.

Evidence-based tutoring and learning centers.

Qualifying education supports and services include:

Specialized education services and supports such as speech and language therapy, specialized reading instruction or other specific services provided by a licensed practitioner.

Special education technology and equipment, such as assistive technology devices and services and augmentative communication devices used primarily in the home and community settings.

Tutors and other service providers can expect to hear within a week of completing the ClassWallet application whether they have been approved to participate or whether additional information is needed to process their application.

Parents will access the K-12 Learning Recovery Grant application through a separate secure online portal — to be launched later this month — and select vetted, pre-approved tutors or educational service providers. All grant payments will be issued directly to the selected tutor or service provider.