The Porsche Club of America has partnered with the Town of Abingdon to present a display of Porsches from various eras in downtown Abingdon.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 8, from 3-6 p.m. at Remsberg Drive (behind Abingdon Visitor Center).

The lineup of Porsches is expected to range from classic models that have stood the test of time to the latest cutting-edge designs that redefine automotive engineering.

From the iconic Porsche 911 to the sleek and sporty Boxster, Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, and Panamera, visitors should be surrounded by automotive masterpieces synonymous with precision, power, and pure driving pleasure.

For more information and updates, visit wtrpca.org.