Caring for others isn’t just a way of feeling; it is a way of behaving. American novelist, Edith Wharton, once said, “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”
Several students at Bland County Elementary School have shown a caring disposition and were awarded the Character Counts “Caring” award.
PreK through third grade awardees were Jackson Pruitt, Jonah Pauley, Olivia Proffitt, Walker Green, Kathleen Tyeryar, Braxton Hubble, Carlee Garland, Marley Freeman, Eli Semones, River Sutphin, Tyson Asbury, Jon Kazmi, and Tomm00y Willis.
Fourth through sixth grade awardees were Elijah Rudder, Cayden Clark, Hannah Linkous, Leah Meadows, Kendra Bates, Raven Roseberry, Wyatt Faulkner, and Jacob Hull.
Each student received a certificate and a Character Counts incentive prize.