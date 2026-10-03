Speaker Sessions: Alex Campbell on True Crime, Innovative Learning, & the Classroom Oct 3, 2026 Oct 3, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will present a Speaker Session at the museum with Alex Campbell titled True Crime, Innovative Learning, & the Classroom on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.kAm%96 AF3=:4 :D :?G:E65 E@ ;@:? E96 q:CE9A=246 @7 r@F?ECJ |FD:4 |FD6F> 2?5 9:89 D49@@= E62496C p=6I r2>A36== 7@C E96 ~4E@36C :?DE2==>6?E @7 E96 >FD6F>’D >@?E9=J $A62<6C $6DD:@?D] sFC:?8 E9:D 4@?G6CD2E:@?[ r2>A36== H:== D92C6 E96 DE@CJ @7 9@H 9:D DEF56?ED E24<=65 2 4=2DD AC@;64E 2?5 D@=G65 2 C62=\=:76 4@=5 42D6 :? 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In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday …