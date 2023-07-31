Volunteer help, sponsorship, and donations are extremely appreciated by the Bland County Fair members. Last year, a chair drive was started to replace rusted ones used for county events under the pavilion. One member jokingly stated, “You need a tetanus shot to sit on these chairs.” Chairs were culled and the unsuitable ones were sent to a recycling center with revenue helping purchase new chairs. A goal to purchase one hundred chairs started the campaign with eighty chairs sponsored. Special thanks to Tiny Harden for taking the chairs to the recycling plant and picking up the new chairs.

Recently, Jennie Lou Newberry ignited the campaign to honor and recognize fellow classmate, Johnny Goins. Mrs. Newberry stated, “We are so proud to have a member of our class do so much over the years for Bland County. We want to honor him and show our appreciation.” The Bland County High School Class of 1969 helped the Fair Committee meet their goal with extra funds available to purchase additional chairs. To date, more than $1,400 has been raised by the Class of 1969 for the campaign.

Johnny has been an outstanding citizen of the community with his support of Bland County sports as clock keeper for many years. He also coached little league baseball and soccer. Johnny has been very active with his church, Bland Lutheran Presbyterian, by serving as elder and Sunday school superintendent. In 2016, he was honored as “Citizen of the Year” during the Festival of Leaves. For the past 15 years, he has served as Bland County’s treasurer and retired on Aug. 1. Bland County Fair members are extremely proud to help with honoring Johnny.

The Bland County Fair has monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of each month. If you would like to sponsor a chair or help with the fair, please contact a fair member. The group also has a Facebook page with the fair schedule and upcoming events.

Signage will be posted at the pavilion with sponsors of the chair campaign. Several sponsors have donated chairs in honor and memory of family or friends. Please consider purchasing a chair or two. We all have family or neighbors that have enjoyed the county fair, festival, Lord’s Acre, or other county events through the years. Thank you those who have supported the fair throughout the years.