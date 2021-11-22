 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $375,000

Anyone who knows real estate knows the three most important words: Location, Location, Location and this home has it. Within 5 minutes of Wytheville amenities, you'll find this home tucked away with just over 3 acres, gorgeous views, and unreal privacy. Inside you'll find a recently updated kitchen, washer & dryer on the main, and replacement windows throughout. Upstairs is a massive suite complete with vaulted ceilings, and new heat pump, and a kitchenette. With a little paint and flooring, this place could be a showstopper.

