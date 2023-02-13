Six finalists – two of whom took home gold medals – helped George Wythe finish fourth in the team standings at Saturday’s Region 1C wrestling tournament.

Zane Perkins (138) and Logan Ward (165) of the Maroons stood atop the podium after pinning their opponent in the finals.

Perkins stuck the shoulders of Galax’s Ed Morales to the mat in 5:14, while Ward made sure Blake Dunn of Fort Chiswell was done in 3:14.

Jaxson Ward (113), Sam Mello (132), Tyler Horton (150) and Trey Sparks (175) had runner-up finishes for GW, which finished with 124 team points.

Grayson won the Region championship, scoring 191.5 points, while runner-up Galax finished with 158 points in the event held at Fort Chiswell High School. Parry McCluer finished in third place with 156.5 points.

Fort Chiswell finished fifth with 86 points.

The Blue Devils had a number of individual state champs, including Sergio Rodriguez in the 113-pound weight class, David Mitchell at 132, Cole Lorenz at 150 and Tristan Lorenz at 157.

Galax’s Caden Carico (175), David Espinoza (190), AJ Ashworth (215) and Riley Jo Vaught (285) won individual titles for the Maroon Tide.

Parry McCluer had two individual champions: Cyler Driscoll (106) and Jackson Brockenbrough (144).

The VHSL Classes 1-3 state tournaments will be held at the Salem Civic Center from Feb. 16-17.

Jaxon Ward, Mello, Perkins, Horton, Logan Ward and Sparks will represent the Maroons at Salem this weekend.