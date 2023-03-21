Mountain Empire Airport can generate revenue through two avenues – fuel sales and hangar rent for aircraft. To bolster both, airport officials would like to add new hangars. Those officials are asking Rep. Morgan Griffith for his help to make that happen.

Griffith had notified local and state government officials that he would welcome applications for Community Project Funding. In a letter, Griffith said that each member of Congress may submit a limited number of such funding requests “for consideration by the House Committee on Appropriations for inclusion in the FY2024 spending bills that the Committee will write.”

Griffith explained that there’s no guarantee the requests will be included in the final bills. The congressman noted that the total amount of Community Project Funding is limited to one half of 1% of the total federal budget.

Curtis Pennington, Smyth-Wythe Airport Commission chair, acknowledged there are no guarantees, but he said, “We’re going to go for it.”

Pennington noted that Griffith has been working with the commission to help it get the needed funding.

He said plans call for the Groseclose airport to add about four new hangars with each being capable of housing two smaller aircraft or one larger plane.

The new hangars would be built on the east end of the airport property and connected directly to the terminal, according to an email for commission member Cecil Hicks to Marion officials. He noted that the commission has been working with Delta Engineering on the project and an initial plan has been developed.

When aircraft are housed at the airport, Pennington explained that they’re also more likely to buy fuel there, boosting both revenue streams.

Even if this funding should be OK’d, Pennington said the project would develop slowly, probably over the next five years. A funding commitment is needed, he said, before the airport can proceed with planning the expansion, which would also include an extension of the taxiway to accommodate the new hangars.

Officials are confident they can rent the hangars. Pennington said the airport currently maintains a waiting list of individuals who’d like to rent hangar space. One man, he said, is considering working with the commission to build his own hangar to house a jet and helicopter.

Pennington also noted that the airport is experiencing significant amounts of corporate and military traffic.

In recent weeks, all four local governments that help fund the airport have adopted resolutions of support for funding request.

Typically, Pennington said, federal and state contributions typically cover such projects’ costs except for 2%, which is divided between Smyth and Wythe counties and the towns of Marion and Wytheville.

The resolution adopted by the Wythe County Board of Supervisors said that the airport “serves an integral role as a local and regional economic development generator for our region, as well as home to emergency services aircraft that serve our rural community, and as an important facility for military aircraft as part of their training….”

That document listed some of the area employers that rely upon the airport, including Pepsico and Aschenback Ford in Wytheville, General Dynamics in Marion, Utility Trailer in Atkins, and Klockner Pentaplast in Rural Retreat.