One more vote needed

That one more vote is yours, to re-elect Morgan Griffith to the US House of Representatives. Griffith, as a Republican, has been holding the line on conservative values that affect everyday citizens here in the 9th District.

It is obvious that the past 22 months for any conservative in the House of Representatives has been frustrating seeing the radical bills being passed that make no sense and out-of-control spending by the Democrat majority. In case you haven’t noticed here are some examples what you as a citizen have had to endure since the Biden Administration took over:

Record high gas prices with no end in sight.

Grocery shortages.

High costs of food that have now just jumped to another level.

High taxes that are promised to go even higher.

Baby formula shortages.

In addition, the family issue of young children being targets to Critical Race Theory and gender teachings, books in school libraries that can be labeled sexually explicit and on top of that, parents who stand against these teachings or literature available are labeled Domestic Terrorists by this Biden Administration and all whom support it. Fortunately, SWVA has been spared to some degree, but this is a hot critical issue in other parts of Virginia and all around the country - it is time for a change of parties in Congress for sure.

Griffith is one peg in the Congressional wheel in the Republican fight for traditional values, life, freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution, lower cost of living, and common sense laws that help build America and its citizens’ future. Every peg, that is each elected Republican Representative, is important to ensure this new Congress returns to the party that values God, family and country.

It is quite evident, when God is not happy with us not voting His principles, we will struggle personally and as a nation. Remember too, opting not to vote in this election is a vote for the other party. So, please get out to vote to protect your freedoms and family values, and re-elect Morgan Griffith to the US House of Representatives. Early voting ends Nov. 5. On Nov. 8, the polls will be open 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Pat Bliss

Wytheville