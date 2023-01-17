Board discusses salary concerns, future of Scott

Brad Haga, the school system’s director of facilities and operations, told School Board members that construction near George Wythe High School is focused on building structures to retain water.

The school system is in the early stages of locating a new middle school on the George Wythe campus.

“We are finally rolling,” Haga said. “Not as fast as we would like, but we are rolling.”

Several community members spoke during citizens time about the history of Scott Memorial Middle School, asking the board to keep that history in mind when moving forward with plans to build and name new schools.

John Johnson presented a history of Scott Memorial, saying the Board met with the Black PTA in 1949 to create a plan to build a new school for Black students to replace the Wytheville Training School. He said the Black PTA picked the name for the new school, naming it after Richard Henry Scott. Scott was a Black educator who arrived in Wytheville at 19 years old in 1879.

Jim Travis explained to the board that Wytheville had a high school in the 1940s but “because of separate but equal policy, Black students couldn’t go there.”

Travis said he wanted the board to “save Scott Memorial from a wrecking ball” and to “keep the name to remind us of our history.”

Arthur Johnson also spoke, saying that when he was a kid he wasn’t allowed to hang out in downtown Wytheville because he was Black. Arthur Johnson said Scott Memorial became like a second home – a safe space - growing up.

“We don’t have much in this community as Black folks,” Arthur Johnson said. “I hope and pray you will keep the building intact.”

Superintendent Wes Poole said the building will remain a school and that the district does not want to forget its history.

“We will keep the name intact on a building,” he said.

Poole said when the new middle school destined for the George Wythe campus is finished, the Scott Memorial name will move to that building. Then, when all renovations and moves are complete, the Scott name will move back to the building on 7th Street. At that time, Poole said, the school system will find a new name for the middle school.

“We don’t want there to be a lapse,” he said. “And we don’t want the name to get lost.”

Also during public comment, Earnest Crockett, a custodian at Fort Chiswell High School, spoke about pay rates for custodial staff. He said Wythe County’s pay rate is “three to four times less than surrounding counties, like Bland, Carroll and Pulaski.”

Crockett noted that after deductions for insurance and other items, his take-home pay is $1,644 per month.

“That’s not enough to pay the bills,” he said.

Poole gave positive news about the budget for the upcoming school year. With enrollment up by more than 100 students, Wythe County is in line to receive more funding.

“If we maintain our current enrollment, that will help next year’s budget,” he said.

Fiscal Year 2024 will be the second year of the biennial budget, and based on the spending plan presented to the Virginia legislature, Wythe County can expect more money. For example, a 5 percent salary increase should be included in the next budget. However, Poole warned, until the General Assembly approves the budget, nothing is certain.

The board debated pay hikes for staff.

Don Goode asked if the 5 percent increase would include coaching stipends.

“We need to look at how to take care of our people,” Goode said. “Find a way to increase our labor budget. We’ve lost teachers because they can get more money elsewhere.”

Tonya Freeman asked for data about what area counties pay custodians, and Vice Chair Ann Manley said “cost of living would be a good thing to consider.”

Poole pointed out at that over the two-year budget, there will be a 10 percent pay increase for all employees, explaining that non-instructional staff – including custodians, secretaries, paraprofessionals and nurses – get a larger pay increase every three years on a rotating schedule. He said the pay scale for custodians increased by $2,000 last year.

“If the board wants to look at addressing the cost of living one time, we could do that,” he said. “Everything we do requires money. We do everything we can to make sure we pay our folks; however, we do have a finite resource.”

Becki James, during her presentation on the Wythe County Public Schools Program of Studies, said the system would like to re-establish the Teachers for Tomorrow program, partnering with Wytheville Community College to provide dual-enrollment courses in education at each high school and early childhood courses at the Wythe County Technology Center. Students pursuing a degree in education could then take classes at WCC and finish their degrees at James Madison University.

“This will ramp up the number of teachers in our area,” James said.

Also during the public comment section of the meeting, Fort Chiswell parent Lorie Wyatt spoke about proposed changes to the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School. Wyatt urged the board to continue sending students to the governor’s school, saying “it is not just a building. It’s a community of like-minded learners.”

Poole noted that the governor’s school will have to leave its current location in Pulaski by the end of the school year and the school is currently evaluating options of a new home. Options include Radford University, New River Community College and Wytheville Community College. He said a new location would be picked soon, but if Radford University is choses it would “put us in a bind.”

The Wythe County School Board will meet next at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9 at the School Board office.