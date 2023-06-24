Abingdon Vineyards will host a concert featuring two rising stars in country music, Lauren Morrow and Josh Hedley. This event will take place on Sunday, June 25, at Abingdon Vineyards. Doors will open at 3 p.m., with the show beginning at 4 p.m.
Tickets for the concert are $20 in advance and $22 at the door. They can be bought online at www.Abingdonvineyards.com.
Morrow is a singer-songwriter who has been making waves in the country music scene. With roots deep in the rich traditions of country music, Morrow blends modern storytelling with a classic sound. She is currently on tour in support of her album People Talk.
Hedley is known for his fiddle playing and smooth voice. With a deep reverence for traditional country music, he weaves together heartbreak, longing, and joy into his songs. Hedley’s debut album, Mr. Jukebox, garnered acclaim.
People are also reading…
Abingdon Vineyards regularly hosts a variety of events, showcasing artists. To learn more, visit www.abingdonvineyards.com.
For more information, contact Diana Blackburn at sales@abingdonvineyards.com or 276-623-1255.