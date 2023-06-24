Abingdon Vineyards will host a concert featuring two rising stars in country music, Lauren Morrow and Josh Hedley. This event will take place on Sunday, June 25, at Abingdon Vineyards. Doors will open at 3 p.m., with the show beginning at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are $20 in advance and $22 at the door. They can be bought online at www.Abingdonvineyards.com.

Morrow is a singer-songwriter who has been making waves in the country music scene. With roots deep in the rich traditions of country music, Morrow blends modern storytelling with a classic sound. She is currently on tour in support of her album People Talk.

Hedley is known for his fiddle playing and smooth voice. With a deep reverence for traditional country music, he weaves together heartbreak, longing, and joy into his songs. Hedley’s debut album, Mr. Jukebox, garnered acclaim.

Abingdon Vineyards regularly hosts a variety of events, showcasing artists. To learn more, visit www.abingdonvineyards.com.

For more information, contact Diana Blackburn at sales@abingdonvineyards.com or 276-623-1255.