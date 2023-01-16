Cheerleaders make trip to Citrus Bowl pre-game show

Three Chilhowie cheerleaders rang in the New Year with a seat on the national stage.

Juniors Courtney Blevins and Addison Rose and senior Emma Sheets earned a trip to Orlando, where they performed during a Citrus Bowl pre-game event.

The trio left Smyth County on Dec. 29. The game, which saw LSU overrun Purdue 63-7, was played Jan. 2.

Blevins, Rose and Sheets were in Florida representing Varsity Spirit after earning All-American status during a summer cheer camp at Chilhowie. Four Warrior cheerleaders were selected as All-Americans during the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp held at Chilhowie High School on July 17 and 18.

Sheets said those chosen as All-Americans were given options to perform in either London, Hawaii, Philadelphia or Orlando. They picked the Citrus Bowl. It was the first time all three had attended a college game. And they were there to cheer.

The three Warriors performed with around 500 other cheerleaders from across the country during the pre-game show.

Sheets said the girls were given a routine to learn about two weeks before the big game.

In the days leading up to the performance, Sheets, Rose and Blevins practiced together and by themselves, carving out time around an already packed schedule.

The three still had school work to do, along with practices for and performances at high school basketball games – about 10 hours per day on average.

“It was very stressful,” Sheets said.

But it was also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. One none of the students wanted to miss.

Once in the Florida sun, the practices not only continued but intensified. They put in about four hours of official work every day leading up to the performance and, like the other cheerleaders who made the trip from across the nation, found moments to squeeze in extra practice.

Along with a chance to perform on a massive stage, the cheerleaders got tickets to Universal Theme Parks for three of the four days they were in Florida. While waiting in line for rides and attractions, the three, like many of the others there to showcase their skills, worked on the routine.

Rose, who started cheering in kindergarten, said she wasn’t prepared for how packed the stadium was for the five- to 10-minute routine.

Despite the big stage, none of the Chilhowie cheerleaders were nervous. Rose said they were more excited than anything.

Blevins said the experience was surreal. She said she looked around and might not have believed they were there had it not been for the near perfect 70 and 80 degree temperatures.

“I cried while we performed,” she said.

It was a culmination of a lot of hard work for the three, not only in their chosen sport but also in the fundraising needed to make the trip.

They worked tirelessly to make their dream trip come true.

Sheets said when they tried out they didn’t believe much would come of it and even if they did somehow get selected, they’d never be able to afford it.

“We made it happen,” she said.

The three were quick to thank the community for their support. The trio sold doughnuts, bracelets and spirit items and local businesses chipped in, helping the three make the flight down to Florida. The VFW, Sheets said, donated a huge chunk of money to help out.

The hard work and perseverance required in cheer prepared them well not only for the time spent on field, but in even getting there. And the hard work didn’t end in Orlando, either.

After getting stranded at the Orlando airport for 10 hours the three finally landed in Asheville and made it home to Chilhowie about 1:30 in the morning. A few hours later, all three were back in school.

Rose was back at the grindstone completing the eight assignments she’d missed. By the next afternoon, all three were back in the gym, putting together a new dance for the upcoming game with Holston.

Sheets hasn’t decided where she’ll be going to school next year but said she does want to become a pharmacist.

Blevins, who along with Rose will begin preparing for the football cheer season come April or May, hopes to attend Virginia Tech – and cheer. She’s busy in her spare time working on tumbling and stunt work to get her skills to where they need to be. She plans to pursue a lifelong dream of designing homes – castles, really, she says – and become an architect.

Blevins advises those following her to get involved, take part in extra-curriculars. Rose advises younger students to not take things too seriously.

“Have fun,” she said. “Keep doing what you love.”

The trio from Chilhowie weren’t the only Southwest Virginians at the Citrus Bowl. Graham graduate Cam Allen suited up for the Boilermakers, making six solo tackles in Purdue’s losing effort.