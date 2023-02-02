For Smyth County, the latest release coming out of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service carried little good news.

Population is still falling and promises to positively crater in the coming decades.

The center, which compiles and analyzes population data annually and makes predictions from the numbers, estimates that by 2055 Smyth County’s population will be hovering somewhere between 22,000 and 23,000.

By 2030, the center predicts Bland County will have fallen to 5,634, and by 2055 to 4,804. Smyth’s predictions are nearly as dire, dipping to just below 27,000 by 2030 and to 22,524 by 2055. In 2020, Smyth dropped below 30,000, but just barely.

This go around, Smyth seems to have lost an estimated 775 people over the past two years.

In that way, Smyth wasn’t so awfully different from the rest of Southwest Virginia, where demographics continue to be a ticking time bomb. The entire region is shedding population at a sometimes alarming rate. However, when you dig into the minutia, things begin to get interesting.

Smyth County’s losses came not only from more people dying than being born (594) but also from a net migration out. In other words, 181 more people packed up and moved out of Smyth than moved in.

Of all the counties bordering Smyth, only one – Tazewell – suffered a similar fate. Tazewell lost 959 people over the past two years, with 788 more deaths than births and a net migration out of 171.

Every other neighboring county struggled similarly with the birth and death ratio, but saw net migration into the county. In fact, Bland and Grayson counties actually saw net growth despite similar challenges. Bland County saw a net gain of 25 – small, yes but still growth. Though there were 115 more deaths than births in Bland, the county had a net migration gain of 140. Grayson County gained 14 people over the past two years, all of them, again, from folks moving in. There were 275 more deaths than births, but 289 more people moved in than moved out.

Wythe County lost population – 349 – over the past two years, but all of those plus some came from deaths outpacing births. Wythe had a net migration bump of 99. The story was the same in Washington County, which saw a decline of 212 people, but a 670 person loss through death. The county actually had a net migration gain of 458. (Read the full story on the population changes in an upcoming issue of the News & Messenger).

The question, then, is why not Smyth? What do Washington, Wythe, Grayson and Bland have that Smyth doesn’t? Why are people moving in more rapidly than they are moving out in those locations?

Southwest Virginia localities deal largely with the same issues ranging from limited things to do (though don’t get us started on the absolute richness of activities and opportunities just waiting for people to avail themselves of them) and housing shortages to spotty cell phone service and restricted broadband. So none of those things can be the cause.

Perhaps the answer is simply that the people living and working in Bland, Wythe, Grayson and Washington are just more vocal about the slice of paradise that they live in, attracting more people who want a slice of it and are willing to uproot from wherever they are to move there. If that’s the case, we need more cheerleaders in Smyth and we need them before we get in danger of having to assign someone to turn out the lights when they leave.