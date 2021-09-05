NEW RENOVATIONS UNDERWAY! This 3 BR, 3BA Brick Ranch sits at the top of a Ridge overlooking the "Back Of The Dragon". With awesome views from every side. Over 1800 Sq ft finished living space and many rooms that could easily be finished. Main level features a huge open living/family room, 3 good sized bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Open kitchen/Dining room with french doors that open onto a back deck with more views. .Laundry also on main floor. The basement has a 2 car garage, Study or bonus/bedroom, another full bath (shower there, just needs to be installed),with a 2nd laundry hook up and a cellar that could be converted to a safe for your valuables or a safe room. Home has Quality Anderson windows and Larsen storm doors. Garage doors are Wayne Dalton insulated doors. Craftsman garage door openers (1 installed & 1 in box ready for installation). Entire yard fenced. Garden area. Grape vines, Mamosa, Mulberry, Walnut, Pecan trees and the unusual "Living Fossil Tree". No restrictions.
3 Bedroom Home in Saltville - $190,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that claimed the life of Texas man Wednesday afternoon.
Accused of setting fire to a Wytheville convenience store early Tuesday morning after his credit card was declined, a Michigan man is being he…
A Florida fugitive was arrested Thursday afternoon following a lengthy police pursuit involving Chilhowie, Glade Spring, Damascus and Washingt…
A Marion man was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Smyth County that also left an 8-year-old boy injured and a 40-year-old Chilhowie woman fighting for her life.
- Updated
A con artist spoofed Smyth County Circuit Court’s phone number and threatened numerous citizens.
- Updated
A woman’s 18-year fight to keep her father’s killer behind bars has come to an end.
A Wytheville woman’s desire to help people who need food is the foundation of her “dream house” that has now expanded into Smyth County.
A Wythe County man is being held without bond on five counts of possessing child pornography.
- Updated
As mother and daughter Pauline and Judy Gordon enjoyed their pork chops, green beans, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and dessert at Open Door C…
A 96-year-old Independence man died Wednesday morning after a single-car wreck on Grayson Turnpike.