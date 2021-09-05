3 Bedroom Home in Saltville - $190,000

NEW RENOVATIONS UNDERWAY! This 3 BR, 3BA Brick Ranch sits at the top of a Ridge overlooking the "Back Of The Dragon". With awesome views from every side. Over 1800 Sq ft finished living space and many rooms that could easily be finished. Main level features a huge open living/family room, 3 good sized bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Open kitchen/Dining room with french doors that open onto a back deck with more views. .Laundry also on main floor. The basement has a 2 car garage, Study or bonus/bedroom, another full bath (shower there, just needs to be installed),with a 2nd laundry hook up and a cellar that could be converted to a safe for your valuables or a safe room. Home has Quality Anderson windows and Larsen storm doors. Garage doors are Wayne Dalton insulated doors. Craftsman garage door openers (1 installed & 1 in box ready for installation). Entire yard fenced. Garden area. Grape vines, Mamosa, Mulberry, Walnut, Pecan trees and the unusual "Living Fossil Tree". No restrictions.