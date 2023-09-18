At Clear Creek Golf Course
Team Scores
Marion 158, Graham 168, Virginia High 184, Lebanon 193, Richlands 196, Tazewell 204
Individual Results
Marion – Grayson Sheets 33, Jack Ford 41, Ethan Baggett 42, Isaac Roberson 42
Graham – McCartney Hinkle 36, Dawson Goins 42, Bailey Goodson 43, Alana Hamaty 47
Virginia High – Nate Harper 41, Landon Lee 44, Owen Dean 49, Meredith Hawthorne 50
Lebanon – Hunter Musick 46, Carter Hess 46, Noah Delp 48, Connor Hovis 53, Bailey Jackson 53
Richlands – Cooper Hurst 41, Levi White 49, Greta Cline 53, Jake Diperna 53
Tazewell – Trevor Smith 40, Chase Brown 52, Caleb Roberts 55, Landon Price 57, Ashton Rowe 57
Smyth County Cup
At Holston Hills
Team Scores
Marion 320, Chilhowie 397, Northwood 431
Individual Results
Marion – Grayson Sheets 78, Ethan Baggett 80, Parker Wolfe 81, Isaac Roberson 81
Chilhowie – Will Barnes 81, Will Goodwin 91, Ethan Doss 104, Emmaline Dowell 121
Northwood – Walker Jones 83, Duke Colley 109, Dawson Prater 118, Bricen Frye 121