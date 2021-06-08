Aerial treatment for gypsy moth coming up in Wythe and Smyth counties

The USDA Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plan to spray treatments from aircraft to control gypsy moth infestations this June as part of the national program to “Slow the Spread” of the pest.
The area to be treated includes approximately 20,896 acres of private and National Forest System lands in Wythe and Smyth counties.
The area will be sprayed with a gypsy moth pheromone, a “scent” that confuses the moths during mating, thus disrupting their reproduction. The spray only affects the gypsy moth. The spray poses a very low risk to people, other insects, birds, fish or other animals.
The agencies will be spraying approximately 17.8 miles of National Forest System trails, which will include 8.3 miles of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail and 1.2 miles of the Virginia Highlands Horse Trail. Signs will be posted on the trails to inform trail users of the project before they enter the treatment area.
For more information of these locations and maps, visit the project webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59509. The agencies will not be spraying in any Congressionally-designated wildernesses areas.
“The use of mating disruption is part of the Slow the Spread program that focuses on early detection and reduction of low-level populations. The treatment is expected to prevent current low level infestations of gypsy moths from growing to outbreak levels,” said Forest Service Entomologist Tom Coleman.
The treatment is applied by aircraft flying at very low elevations over target areas. Aerial applications are conducted only under suitable weather conditions. With favorable weather, the entire project area could be completed in one day sometime during the week of June 14.
The gypsy moth is one of the most destructive pests threatening the George Washington and Jefferson National forests. Gypsy moth caterpillars feed on tree leaves, damaging and even killing trees. Trees that are repeatedly defoliated by gypsy moths have a high risk of dying. Because oak leaves are a favorite food of gypsy moth caterpillars, oak forests are particularly susceptible to defoliation. Oak forests are a large component of the George Washington and Jefferson National forests.
For more information, visit the website www.fs.fed.us/r8/gwj, or follow the agency on twitter: https://twitter.com/GWJNF1. Learn more about the Slow the Spread project at www.gmsts.org.