Aerial treatment for gypsy moth coming up in Wythe and Smyth counties

The USDA Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plan to spray treatments from aircraft to control gypsy moth infestations this June as part of the national program to “Slow the Spread” of the pest.

The area to be treated includes approximately 20,896 acres of private and National Forest System lands in Wythe and Smyth counties.

The area will be sprayed with a gypsy moth pheromone, a “scent” that confuses the moths during mating, thus disrupting their reproduction. The spray only affects the gypsy moth. The spray poses a very low risk to people, other insects, birds, fish or other animals.

The agencies will be spraying approximately 17.8 miles of National Forest System trails, which will include 8.3 miles of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail and 1.2 miles of the Virginia Highlands Horse Trail. Signs will be posted on the trails to inform trail users of the project before they enter the treatment area.

For more information of these locations and maps, visit the project webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59509. The agencies will not be spraying in any Congressionally-designated wildernesses areas.