 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $152,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $152,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $152,000

A RARE FIND! ONE LEVEL TOWN-HOME IN GREAT LOCATION WITH CURB APPEAL! This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, garage, hardwood floors, and vaulted ceiling. Recent updates include: fresh paint throughout, new heat pump, new refrigerator (all of those done in Sept 2021), and newer hot water heater. This property is part of a Homeowners Association (fees are currently $250 every 3 months) and includes lawn care and snow removal. Enjoy all the natural light coming through as you get warm by the fireplace. This won't last long! Schedule your showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics