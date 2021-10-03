2 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $152,000

A RARE FIND! ONE LEVEL TOWN-HOME IN GREAT LOCATION WITH CURB APPEAL! This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, garage, hardwood floors, and vaulted ceiling. Recent updates include: fresh paint throughout, new heat pump, new refrigerator (all of those done in Sept 2021), and newer hot water heater. This property is part of a Homeowners Association (fees are currently $250 every 3 months) and includes lawn care and snow removal. Enjoy all the natural light coming through as you get warm by the fireplace. This won't last long! Schedule your showing!