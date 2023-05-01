Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: April 29, 2023

Total Number of Head: 406

Total Sales: $368,790.28

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 131

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 210.00 to 236.00 AVG: 231.00

401-600 lbs 135.00 to 250.00 AVG: 224.00

601-800 lbs 68.00 to 230.00 AVG: 195.00

801-1399 lbs 125.00 to 174.00 AVG: 150.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 136.00 to 242.00 AVG: 224.00 401-600 lbs 120.00 to 232.00 AVG: 219.00

601-800 lbs 116.00 to 202.00 AVG: 157.00

1000-1199 lbs 109.00 to 111.00 AVG: 110.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 160.00 to 227.00 AVG: 204.00

401-600 lbs 100.00 to 210.00 AVG: 186.00

601-800 lbs 58.00 to 193.00 AVG: 169.00

801-999 lbs 74.00 to 111.00 AVG: 100.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 68

COWS: 49.00 to 108.00 AVG: 82.00

BULLS: 80.00 to 123.50 AVG: 109.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 30 Sold by Head 50.00 to 185.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 4 Sold by Pound 55.00 to 130.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 5 40.00 to 300.00 AVG: 210.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 6 1050.00 to 1850.00 AVG: 1450.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 11 650.00 to 1625.00 AVG: 1175.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 1 30.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Apr 27, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 281 head Feeder Steers 78 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 300- 400 203.00-238.00 400- 500 200.00 500- 600 222.00-234.00 800- 900 167.00-176.00 900-1000 130.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 208.00-212.00 400- 500 234.00 500- 600 232.00 700- 800 198.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 1 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 200- 300 186.00 Feeder Heifers 107 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 220.00 300- 400 189.00 400- 500 192.00 500- 600 188.00 600- 700 152.00 800- 900 148.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 162.00-165.00 300- 400 194.00-196.00 400- 500 185.00 500- 600 187.00 600- 700 141.00 800- 900 141.00 Feeder Bulls 95 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 200- 300 275.00 300- 400 190.00-206.00 400- 500 212.00-214.00 500- 600 214.00 600- 700 171.00 700- 800 170.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 200- 300 212.00 300- 400 208.00 400- 500 212.00 500- 600 212.00 600- 700 190.00 Slaughter Cattle 142 head Slaughter Cows 123 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 88.00-91.00 1200-1600 83.00-93.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 96.00-100.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 82.00-95.00 1200-2000 83.00-96.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 97.00-107.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 850-1200 71.00-81.00 Slaughter Bulls 19 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 112.00 1500-2500 110.00-117.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 120.00-122.00 1500-2500 125.00-129.00 Cows Returned To Farm 11 head Medium and Large 1-2, 2 years to aged, bred 2-8 months 800-1200 900.00-1225.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 8 pair Medium and Large 1, 3 years to aged with calves 75-300 lbs 950-1250 950.00-1600.00 per pair Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov