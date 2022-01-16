This 2-story older brick home is located on a nice large corner lot in Ivanhoe Va. Home features 4-5 bedrooms, 2.1/2 baths, hardwood and vinyl floors . Rooms are large for the growing family. Abundance of closets for storage and beautiful original woodwork flows throughout the house. Sunroom. Brick fireplace. Partial basement. Huge yard. House needs work or restored and sold as is. This is the Ivanhoe Home Place as per county records. New River Trail and the New River is walking distance to enjoy. Home priced to sell "As is".
4 Bedroom Home in Ivanhoe - $139,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mount Rogers PACE will soon have a place to call home. The Program of All-inclusive Care to the Elderly will be located in the former Marion P…
Action has begun on the planned roundabouts on Highway 11 toward Adwolfe Road to ease congestion at two intersections.
A Wytheville native is breaking barriers in the Army. Abby Blount is one of only a few female Apache helicopter pilots and is one of only 92 w…
The Inn at Foster Falls is almost ready to welcome guests. When the multi-million dollar renovations are complete this year, it will have take…
A Bland County man is being held without bond on felony charges after police went to a residence last week in response to a shooting call and …
A Wytheville resident is the first female in the area to be recruited to enlist in the U.S. Space Force. Future Space Force Guardian Reya Sche…
Stations of the Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department announced their top volunteer responders for 2021 recently, including Rocky Woolwine of…
So, the big question remains: Will the Moonlite be on the marquee for the Barter Theatre in 2022?
January 4 marked Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss’ anniversary with the Chilhowie Police Department.
A Smyth County woman arrested last summer after police say she left her 7-year-old grandson inside a locked car while she shopped at Walmart h…