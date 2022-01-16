 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ivanhoe - $139,000

This 2-story older brick home is located on a nice large corner lot in Ivanhoe Va. Home features 4-5 bedrooms, 2.1/2 baths, hardwood and vinyl floors . Rooms are large for the growing family. Abundance of closets for storage and beautiful original woodwork flows throughout the house. Sunroom. Brick fireplace. Partial basement. Huge yard. House needs work or restored and sold as is. This is the Ivanhoe Home Place as per county records. New River Trail and the New River is walking distance to enjoy. Home priced to sell "As is".

