Signs do point the way back to truth

How can you tell when you are getting away from where you are supposed to be? The answer is very simple if you just look around you. For instance, driving a car. There are places that are designated as roadways and your portion is clearly marked by two yellow or white lines. Stay between the lines and you are pretty well assured that you will make it to your destination safely.

There are signs to help you get to your destination and other signs that tell you the safe speed you should travel. Warning signs are everywhere to offer guidance — curves, fog areas, sharp curves, pedestrian crossings, school zones, and many more. They are all for the single purpose to get you where you want to go and to do it safely.

If you venture into the traffic going the opposite direction, you are almost certain to have a major disaster. Each lane only has one right way.

The problem facing the Church and any nation starts with ungodly leadership. This story is repeated all throughout the Bible. Leadership that does not recognize God will ignore the Holy Spirit and will lead the people in ways that seem right to them but in doing so they lead into spiritual death.

So many today, in and out of the Church, are trying to live according to their own desires and choose to go in ways that are not acceptable to God. Lines have specifically been drawn concerning sin, but people are constantly choosing to go in the opposite direction and chaos is about to happen.

Just because men pass laws that say something is acceptable cannot make it right when God says it is an abomination.

It is not a hate crime to tell someone that they are in traffic and headed the wrong way in an attempt to save them from certain harm. It is not a hate crime to help someone who has lost their way to find the right path home.

There is only one truth, and it is obvious that man cannot provide it. People do not agree on anything because their choices are made based on biases, greed, self-exaltation, or an attempt to gain power. For this reason, God gave guidelines that would bring peace and keep it, if everyone would follow them.

The two most distorted truths today are that there is more than one way to Heaven and that God made a mistake when he only made two sexes.

Acts 4:12 “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

John 14:6 “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” Doesn’t get much simpler than that.

Gen 1:27-28 “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.”

In God’s divine purpose, man and woman were to become one in marriage and to reproduce.

From the beginning it was Satan that denied the truth. If you hear a voice that openly challenges the truth, you are hearing the voice of Satan whether man or spirit. (Rev. 21:8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.)

No one condemns a doctor for giving advice to a sick person to help them get better nor a lawyer when they give legal advice. Even then, the people have the ability to choose to accept the advice or not. They alone will have to live with the results of their decision.

The Church does not hate people who have lost their way from the truth. It is the compassionate calling of the Church that drives us to point the way back to truth.

There is only one truth. John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.