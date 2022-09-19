SEASONS AT DEMETER: We used to be wolves

A great weakness of mine is an addiction to after-dinner snacks. Tonight is no different. I hear the ‘fridge calling and wander to the kitchen for a piece of cheese. Back in my recliner, I settle in to watch TV and enjoy the morsel when I notice others have alternate plans. Griz and Seg, my shepherds, position themselves in front of me and start to stare. The dogs usually beg and whine but this time, there’s none of that, just an expressionless gaze. Seg licks his lips.

I know you’re going to do the eye roll. These are pampered pets but for just a millisecond, the hair on my neck prickles and I feel the least bit insecure. It’s almost as if I can hear them thinking, “You can’t get away. We can take that cheese if we want. We used to be wolves, you know.”

This got me thinking about the whole issue of domestication and civilization. Dogs and wolves are descended from a common (now extinct) ancestor. The gray wolf is the dog’s closest cousin. Dogs were domesticated about 30,000 years ago when we humans were still hunter gatherers. It was another 10,000 years before we brought cattle and sheep into the fold and became farmers. Archaeologists suppose wolves started hanging around camps to pick up scraps and, at some point, humans and these critters learned that banding together for protection, shelter and hunting was beneficial to both. An aside: Scientists also suppose that dogs could work effectively with modern humans because they could see the whites of our eyes and tell which way we were looking. I don’t know how they divine that Neanderthal’s eyes had no whites.

Since then, the bond between humans and dogs has been deep and unbreakable. There is very early archeological evidence of dogs being buried as honored members of the community. We’ve come to depend on them as helpers and companions and the many tasks they’ve learned and been bred to perform is amazing.

Dogs still have instinctual memory from that hunter time. Griz (10 months old) will frequently go into a wolf-like low crawl and stalk Seg even though he’s “crawling” in the middle of a road and you can see him a mile away. Both dogs are also experts at shaking stuffed animals to death and then dismembering them; although, I’m not aware that either has ever caught and dispatched a living animal – though not for want of trying. If called upon to survive in the wild, they’d fail miserably. Instinctual memory doesn’t equate with competence.

They also have strong shepherding instincts. They nip at our heels to “herd’ us when we start on a hike and are intent on banishing anything (bird, squirrel, deer, UPS guy) from territory they consider home turf. The ruckus can be annoying when we’re trying to sleep but living away from close neighbors, it’s also reassuring to get the heads-up.

There are still plenty of working dogs in the world but my guys are an example of what I suspect has become the majority. Though they still have hunting and shepherding instincts that they want (need?) to express, we don’t need them in any practical sense to do these jobs. I suspect the major practical benefit is that the dogs need lots of exercise and if not for getting them out on daily walks, we might never get off the couch. We bear a great deal of expense and inconvenience to have them around because of the emotional bond we form. They make our lives better. They are trusted companions, members of the family and when they pass, we mourn their loss deeply.

I wonder if part of that bond is that we’re in the same boat. As long as I can remember, I’ve been drawn to the outdoors to hunt, forage and fish and learn as much about the wild as possible. Am I honoring my own instinctual memory? I can give you lots or reasons why I forage but as long as there’s a Food City down the road, I don’t NEED to eat wild things and, like my dogs, I wouldn’t survive long as a hunter gatherer. Civilization has moved on and my outdoor life could be viewed impractical and unnecessary. Yet, it’s what makes me happy and feel whole. Seg, Griz, and me - domesticated hunters born late, but thankfully not too late. As long as there are places to be out and wild, if even for a short time, we’ll honor that part of who we are.

Oh, in case you’re wondering. I gave them the cheese.

Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.