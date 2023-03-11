Let me make something very clear. I love America. We are still not perfect but by realizing our past mistakes, we are moving forward and doing better.

I believe the way to overcome the past is to make the best of what is offered. The Bible tells every one of us that to live in the past is to remain defeated. Trying to move away from the past by reliving it, daily, is impossible and fruitless.

Being a real Christian is finding that place in Christ where your future is so much brighter that you can no longer see the dim glow of your past. Your future will not successfully unfold if you are choosing to brood over your past. The hurts and injustices of your past must die out in order for you to live the new life. Your new life in Christ is nothing like the past. It is filled with promise and expectation.

Several that were asked to follow Jesus, walked away from considerable wealth and a good earthly future. Never once did the refer back to what they had given up, but lived daily in the joy of being with Christ and possessing excitement about what the next day may bring forth.

The same is true, in greater numbers, among those who came to Christ without anything but the troubles they carried with them. Sickness, sin, conflicts, poverty, homeless, persecuted, enslaved, possessed, and each one was able to find a new life in Christ. If they were willing to come for a new future, they had to allow Christ to lift the burden of the past from them.

Luke 4:18-19 The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, To preach the acceptable year of the Lord.

In Christ, all believers can expect to have a better life by continuing to walk daily in the will of God. Matthew 6:33 “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

We all have the same enemy and his name is Satan. As Christians we have to constantly be aware of the demons that provoke greed, lust, entitlement, perversion, and worldly fame.

As Christians we should not be divided by fame, wealth, color, or nationality. What do we not understand is that in Christ we are one family. What do we no understand about being citizens of the U.S.A. is that we are all Americans.

Let me give you an example of being known by your fruits. Gangbangers are known to be lazy and full of excuses as to why they are the way they are. Ever notice they never say they are the problem. It is always someone else’s fault. They prey on the weak to steal, kill, and destroy. They serve the devil and self, making things worse for everyone in their community.

Giving excuses will only keep you where you are. Finding the reason behind your situation will become a ladder to escape on.

Whether a sinner, gangbanger or whatever! Stop with the excuses! They are nothing but quicksand, sucking you under!

The only way out is up and over and only Jesus can get you across the great divided between defeat and victory. The only way we can hold back the devil it for the body of Christ to become one.

For America to become what it used to be, we must stop being self-serving, and learn that as family, we need to serve the whole.