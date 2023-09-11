Laird, Galax

dominate atAuburn HillsGrayden Laird picked up medalist honors while helping lead Galax to a 24-stroke win over homestanding Auburn at last Tuesday’s MED golf match held at Auburn Hills Country Club in Riner.

Laird shot a three-under-par 33 to pace the Maroon Tide, who finished with a team round of 153. Auburn, behind Matthew Altizer’s round of 41, was second at 177 with George Wythe third at 187. Bland County came in fourth at 207 with Fort Chiswell bringing up the rear at 224.

George Wythe had David Goode finish with a three-over-par 36 as its top golfer with Brady Thompson leading Bland County with a round of 47. Fort Chiswell’s Elizabeth Caldwell was a stroke back at 48 to lead the Pioneers.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES— Galax [153] Grayden Laird 33, Talen Gentry 39, Jed McGrady 40, Porter Laird 41.

Auburn [177] Matthew Altizer 41, Drew Royal 42, Carter St. Clair 46, Josh Givens 48.

George Wythe [187] David Goode 36, Adam Dawson 49, Jaelyn Taylor 51, Cannon Woods 51.

Bland County [207] Brady Thompson 47, Sean Brady 49, Hayden Ferrell 55, Landon Dykes 56.

Fort Chiswell [224] Elizabeth Caldwell 48, Ryland Stitt 54, Eva White 60, Jackson Waller 62.

MEDALIST—

Grayden Laird (Galax) 33.

Recap from MED

match at Wytheville Galax scored a three-stroke win over Giles to capture the overall match and Will Gillespie of Giles shot a two-under-par 33 for medalist honors in last Thursday’s MED golf match held at the Wytheville Country Club.

Galax finished with a round of 153, just ahead of Giles at 156. Auburn was third at 178 with George Wythe in fourth with a card of 182. Bland County came home fifth at 195 followed by Grayson County with a distant sixth at 222.

Individually, Gillespie was three strokes better than Galax’s Carson Iroler, who was one-over-par at 36. Maroon Tide teammate Grayden Laird was right behind at 37 as was George Wythe’s David Goode, also at 37.

For Bland County, Brady Thompson was tied for sixth with Giles’ Colton Ferrell on the leaderboard with a round of 40.

“We had a much better day today than we did earlier in the week,” Bears coach Chad Peters stated. “With a team score under 200 and Thompson firing a 40 is our lowest score the past two seasons. We played with more confidence and it showed.”

INDIiVIDUAL SCORES— Galax [153] Carson Iroler 36, Grayden Laird 37, Talen Gentry 39, Adam Dillon 41.

Giles [156] Will Gillespie 33, Colton Ferrell 40, William Ballard 41, Cameron Hanson 42.

Auburn [178] Zach McGlothlin 41, Matthew Altizer 43, Josh Givens 46, Carter St. Clair 48.

George Wythe [182] David Goode 37, Cannon Woods 45, Reece Vaught 49, Landen Havens 51.

Bland County [195] Brady Thompson 40, Hayden Ferrell 50, Sean Brady 51, Landon Dykes 54.

Grayson County [222] Hayden Halsey 52, Lane Baker 56, Mahlon Handy 56, William Hash 58.

MEDALIST—

Will Gillespie (Giles) 33.

Bears drop tight match at Grayson County

for first loss Grayson County sent Bland County to its first loss of the season as the Blue Devils scored an 18-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 win over the Bears last Tuesday night in Independence.

Carli Campbell picked up 46 assists in the win, including number 1,000 for her career. Kinsey Parks had 20 kills for the winners with Madey Phipps adding 15 kills and 17 digs. Laney Testerman and Chasity Wilson added 20 and 18 digs, respectively, for the Blue Devils (1-1 MED, 3-3 overall).

“Grayson County just took it from us,” stated Bland County coach Hunter Romano. “Overall, we played at a high level and we put up numbers that would have literally won any other match on earth but Grayson had a really strong group of servers and made all the right decisions when it mattered. We led by as many as six points in each set only to find ourselves tied later and unable to get it done.”

The Bears’ Kendall Worley posted a career-high 16 kills and 18 digs for her second double-double of the season for Bland County (1-1, 3-1). Chloe Dillow picked up 32 assists and 13 digs and Ashlyn Clemons finished with 32 digs. Tinley Worley had 22 digs and 10 kills while Sierra Trail and Brooke Taylor combined for 13 kills.

“We had a season best of 42 kills and also had 99 digs as a team,” Romano added. “However, maybe we had gotten a little comfortable here way too early in the season. We’ve got a good team and need to get focused on what we can do as a team moving forward.”

In the preliminaries, the Bears’ JV lost in three sets to the Blue Devils and the middle school was beaten in straight sets.

Loss to Auburn caps tough week for Bears volleyballers

Two nights after suffering their first loss of the season, Bland County’s Bears was hit with defeat again last Thursday at the hands of Auburn’s Eagles.

Behind 19 kills by Leah Wimmer and 16 more by Megan Earnest, Auburn was able to hand the Bears a 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17 setback in Riner. Improving to 2-1 MED and 6-1 overall, the Eagles also got 52 assists from Jayci Morrill and 23 digs from Briel Underwood.

Falling to 1-2 MED and 3-2 overall, Bland County was led by Chloe Dillow with 19 assists and 10 digs with Ashlyn Clemons adding 14 digs. Tinley Worley added six kills and 11 digs with Kendall Worley coming away with nine kills.

“It was a tough night to end a tough week for us,” Hunter Romano said. “We had some defensive struggles that was the difference maker.”

After dropping the first set, the Bears rallied back to claim the second set 26-24. The Eagles broke the tie after two sets by scoring straight set wins 25-15 and 25-17 in the third and fourth sets.

“We had a spark in the second set,” Romano stated. “Our energy was high and we were being quite aggressive. As hard as it is for the players to understand, it’s good to start working out kinks early in the season so we can move forward to play our best volleyball when it really counts.”

Bland County picked up a 20-25, 25-8, 15-5 win in the JV match. The middle school group didn’t fare as well with a two-set loss to the Eagles.

Hornets sting Bland County 20-6 on the gridiron

Bland County traveled into Kentucky last Friday night to face the unknown. Once reaching their Phelps destination, the homestanding Hornets protected their home turf by stinging the Bears 20-6 in a gridiron matchup.

Jaydon Skeens rushed 22 times for 187 yards during the game for the Hornets (1-2) with teammate Ryan Victorino adding 59 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. The Hornets finished with 270 yards rushing.

With quarterback Jacob Kender hitting two of his four passes for 86 yards, the Hornets finished with 356 total yards. Kender connected with receiver Ethan Fields for an 80-yard touchdown pass to account for Phelps’ third touchdown.

For the Bears (0-3), Ethan Walker rushed seven times for 78 yards, including a 70-yard scoring burst in the second stanza. As a team, Bland County picked up 114 total yards, all rushing, with Anthony Bright adding 24 yards on nine carries.

The Hornets opened the game with a 66-yard scoring drive that consumed nearly five minutes of clock and used 10 plays. The drive was capped by a six-yard scoring run by Victorino for a 6-0 lead at the 7:09 mark of the opening quarter.

Bland County’s opening possession went three-and-out with Jacob Myers’ 37-yard punt coupled with a pair of Phelps penalties pinning the Hornets to their own 20-yard line to begin the drive. Unfazed however, Kender connected with Fields for an 80-yard catch-and-run on first down that pushed the lead to 14-0 with 4:27 showing on the first session clock.

The score tied for the third longest scoring pass against the Bears in their history. The record of 88 yards is held by Fort Chiswell’s Phillip Arnold to Chris Rodriquez set in November of 2007 and later matched by Eastern Montgomery’s Jesse East to Ron Ford III in September of 2014.

Leading 14-0 to begin the second period, the Hornets allowed the Bears lone score on their second possession of the second quarter as the Bears got a 70-yard scoring run from Ethan Walker to cap an 87-yard, three-play drive. The score cut the lead to 14-6 at the 8:16 mark of the first half. The ensuing two drives ended on punts for each team before the Bears’ Walker intercepted Kender at the Bland County 20-yard line with 12 seconds left before the break to squelch the opportunity.

Phelps’ made it 20-6 on their second possession of the third period to cap the game’s scoring. Following Myers’ fourth punt, the Hornets needed but two plays to cover 37 yards, scoring on a 12-yard run by Victorino at the 2:08 mark. A horsecollar flag on the Bears on a first down run by Skeens was key to the quick scoring drive.

For the Bears defensively, Ean Looney finished with 15 tackles, including eight solo takedowns. Walker added four solos en route to 14 total tackles and picked off an interception.

The Bears aren’t scheduled to return to action until Sept. 29 with a road game at Twin Valley. The Panthers are currently 1-1 on the season following a 28-16 win over Phelps before losing to Montcalm 54-0. They are slated to play Northwood and Craig County before entertaining the Bears.

Bland County 0 6 0 0–6

Phelps KY 14 0 6 0–20

SCORING—

First quarter:

P—Victorino 6 run (run failed) 7:09

P—Kender 80 pass to Fields (Skeens run) 4:27

Second quarter:

BC—Walker 70 run (kick failed) 8:16

Third quarter:

P—Victorino 12 run (run failed) 2:08

TEAM STATISTICS—

BC P

First downs 3 13

Rushes/yds 29/114 47/270

Comp/Att/Int 0/1/0 2/4/1

Passing yds 0 86

Total yds 114 356

Kickoff ret/yds 0/0 2/18

Int/ret yds 1/29 0/0

Punt ret/yds 1/28 1/3

Fum rec/ret yd 1/0 2/5

All-purpose yd 171 382

Fumbles/lost 4/2 2/1

Penalties/yds 6/54 11/94

Punts/avg yds 5/26.6 1/52.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS—

Rushing:

Bland County—Walker 7/78, Bright 9/24, C. Bowles 4/13, Maxey 1/0, Looney 8/-1. Phelps—Skeens 22/187, Victorino 15/59, Kender 4/12, Fields 1/8, Lester 3/6, K. Wolford 2/-2.

Passing:

Bland County—Looney 0/1/0, 0 yds., Phelps—Kender 2/4/1, 86 yds.

Receiving:

Phelps—Fields 1/80, Victorino 1/6.

Returns:

Bland County—Walker 1/29, Looney 1/28. Phelps—Adkins 1/10, Fields 1/8, Dotson 1/5, Victorino 1/3.

Bland County tackles (solo-assists-sacks)

Looney 8-7-0, C. Bowles 1-11-0, Davis 0-1-0, Blankenship 0-10-0, Walker 4-10-0, Bright 1-8-0, Day 1-3-0, Myers 0-1-0, N. Bowles 1-5-0, Maxey 0-2-0, Johnson 0-1-0, Miller 1-2-0, Dent 0-3-0. TOTALS 17-64-0

(Statistics by Joshua Neal)