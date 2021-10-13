Update: Most of Log House survives fire

Standing outside his restaurant Wednesday morning, James Green said he plans to reopen the restaurant. As he spoke, employees worked to filling up an SUV with perishable food, which will be stored at the Wytheville Meeting Center, where Green frequently caters meals.

When Green bought the building 46 years ago, he wasn’t sure a log house was part of the structure, but he suspected it because of the thick windows. The outside was covered in weather boarding and vines, and on the inside, the walls were plaster.

“Do you know why it was covered in weather boarding?” he asked. “Because people who lived in log houses were looked down on in the early 1900s, so they covered it up. That’s why the walls were plastered inside, too.

Green tore away the boarding, vines and plaster to reveal the two-story log cabin with an addition attached. As you enter the restaurant, the original log cabin is to your left. The fire damaged the ceiling of the original log house, but none of the original logs were damaged.

Green has added onto the structure over the years, including adding two gift shops and a lounge. He also created a garden where bunnies roamed. All the rabbits, along with Loki the cat, were unharmed.