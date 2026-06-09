Center for the Arts presents Invitation to Wonder Jun 9, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Steven Kenny with new artwork - Upward Submitted photo The Seduction Submitted photo The Violinist Submitted photo Walnut Shell Helmet Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Floyd Center for the Arts is pleased to present Invitation to Wonder, a solo exhibition by acclaimed contemporary painter Steven Kenny, on view in the Falcon Gallery.kAm%9C@F89 2 4@==64E:@? @7 DFCC62= 2?5 E649?:42==J >2DE6C7F= @:= A2:?E:?8D[ z6??J :?G:E6D G:6H6CD :?E@ 2 H@C=5 H96C6 9F>2?:EJ 2?5 ?2EFC6 :?E6CEH:?6 :? 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E96 4@??64E:@?D 36EH66? :?DE:?4E[ 4@?D4:@FD?6DD[ 2?5 6?G:C@?>6?E]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Smyth explores billing real estate taxes twice a year Smyth's top prosecutor launches Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program Virginians are 'buying the living daylights' out of AR-15s and other soon-to-be illegal guns Smyth jury decides animal cruelty case Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Marion's ArtWalk to feature Ned Johnson's artwork, music by Wayne Dunford Crash leads Chilhowie mayor to greater love for God, family, community, Virginia football flips former Penn State commit Semajay Robinson Stitch & Style: Marion Senior High group develops student-based enterprise Savannah Guthrie shares new message about missing mother Nancy Guthrie kAmz6??JVD 2CE:DE:4 AC24E:46 :D 566A=J :?7@C>65 3J 9:D DEF5J @7 ~=5 |2DE6C A2:?E:?8 E649?:BF6D 2?5 :?56A6?56?E DEF5:6D :? #@>6 5FC:?8 9:D 7:?2= J62C 2E E96 #9@56 xD=2?5 $49@@= @7 s6D:8?] w:D H@C< 4@>3:?6D 4=2DD:42= :?7=F6?46D[ 5C2>2E:4 =:89E:?8[ 2?5 >6E:4F=@FD 56E2:= H:E9 4@?E6>A@C2CJ ?2CC2E:G6D E92E DA62< E@ >@56C? 2F5:6?46D]k^AmkAmq@C? :? !66<D<:==[ }6H *@C<[ :? `hea[ $E6G6? z6??J 7:CDE 3F:=E 2 DF446DD7F= 42C66C 2D 2 7C66=2?46 4@>>6C4:2= :==FDEC2E@C :? }6H *@C< r:EJ[ 4C62E:?8 H@C< 7@C 4=:6?ED :?4=F5:?8 $@?J |FD:4[ %:>6 |282K:?6[ |:4C@D@7E[ p%U2>Aj%[ 2?5 &?:E65 p:C=:?6D] $:?46 EC2?D:E:@?:?8 E@ 7:?6 2CE :? `hhf[ 9:D 2H2C5\H:??:?8 A2:?E:?8D 92G6 366? 6I9:3:E65 E9C@F89@FE E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D 2?5 tFC@A6 2?5 2C6 :?4=F565 :? >FD6F> 2?5 AC:G2E6 4@==64E:@?D 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5]k^Am kAmQx?G:E2E:@? 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E@ E96 AF3=:4 5FC:?8 C68F=2C 82==6CJ 9@FCD] ':D:E@CD 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 6IA6C:6?46 E9:D C6>2C<23=6 4@==64E:@? @7 A2:?E:?8D E92E D62>=6DD=J 3=6?5 E649?:42= 6I46==6?46 H:E9 :>28:?2E:G6 DE@CJE6==:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. 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