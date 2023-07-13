Five young area riders have qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals this month in Wyoming and two of them are going as State Champions.

Lucas Crigger of Rural Retreat is the Virginia High School State Champion in tie down roping while Aspyn Crockett of Hillsville is the North Carolina High School Rodeo State Champion in pole bending, having competed the past year in the NCHSRA.

The National High School Rodeo Finals will be held July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyoming.

Lucas Crigger dominated the competition in tie down roping all season and easily captured the title in the State Meet in Chatham. He also was on the third-place roping team, was the third-place header, and, most significantly, he was the Boy All-Around champion.

This will be the final shot at a high school National Championship for the 17-year-old cowboy.

The other State Champion headed to the Nationals, Aspyn Crockett really smoked the competition this year. Competing in a field of 28 girls running the poles, she and her horse Scarlett took first place in the first rodeo of the season and never looked back. Entering 12 of the 14 rodeos of the season, they took three firsts, three seconds, and placed in the top five 11 times. Then, in the State Finals at Lake Waccamaw, May 19-21, she easily outdistanced the rest of the field with one of her runs being an impressive 22.09 seconds.

This will not be her first time in the National Rodeo. She went to the Junior High event during her sixth and eighth grade years (the pandemic wiped out the rodeo between years), but going to the big dance this year will be special.

“My favorite part of State Finals was the realization that I did it,” Aspyn said. “After those that had doubted her and thought Scarlett would not make a pole horse, she had done it. Still doesn’t seem real.

“Riding is just a piece of the puzzle. You have to treat them as the athletes they are,” she added. “You have to take care of them and have a connection with the horse. You must bond outside of winning.”

She is also the Vice President for the North Carolina High School Rodeo Association for the coming year.

At least three other riders from the area have qualified for the high school National Finals along with Lucas and Aspyn – Ashlynn Culbreth, Becky Hedge and Eli Bobbitt.

(Anyone sponsoring or hosting an equine event in Wythe County or the surrounding area, and anyone with information about our local competitive riders, may submit their information to dtfullerhorses@yahoo.com and it will be included in this column.)

Upcoming Events

July 15 – Billingsway Arena Monthly Rodeo Series, Crockett.

July 15 – Obstacle driving lessons, Copper Hill Farm, Wytheville.

July 15 – Fundraiser for Trails sponsored by Back Country Horsemen of the Virginia Highlands, Ivanhoe.

July 22 – Play Days at Copper Crest Farm, Wytheville.

August 19 – Carroll County Cowboy Challenge & Ranch Show, Hillsville.

August 20 – Carroll County Ag Fair Horse Show, Fairgrounds, Hillsville, 10 a.m.