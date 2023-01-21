 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abingdon is making plans for spring town-wide yard sale

  • 0

The Town of Abingdon plans to host its annual spring town-wide yard sale on Saturday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are encouraged to sell their goods in a yard sale-type setting on private property only. No commercial vendors are allowed.

The town’s participation will be limited to waiving permit fees and coordinating a list of participating residents for marketing purposes via the town website, Facebook event page, and community events calendar at VisitAbingdonVirginia.com/calendar.

To participate and be included in marketing, yard sale permits must be completed and returned in person to Abingdon Town Hall or by email to cthompson@abingdon-va.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Permits may be obtained at https://abingdon.sharefile.com/d-saf58c429a93d44febc96e85b1225acde.

The town expects a heavy increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the event and asks residents and visitors to be alert for pedestrians.

People are also reading…

Follow the “Spring 2023 Abingdon Town-wide Yard Sale” event on Facebook for the most up-to-date information.

Printed and digital maps will be available before the yard sale date.

For more information, contact the Abingdon Visitor Center at 276-676-2282 or email Chad Thompson at cthompson@abingdon-va.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sources: Ford had chosen Southside Virginia for plant Youngkin halted

Sources: Ford had chosen Southside Virginia for plant Youngkin halted

Ford Motor Co. notified Virginia that it had selected the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill for an electric battery plant prior to Gov. Glenn Youngkin scuttling the plan, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ford was also working on the site.