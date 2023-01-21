Abingdon is making plans for spring town-wide yard sale

The Town of Abingdon plans to host its annual spring town-wide yard sale on Saturday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are encouraged to sell their goods in a yard sale-type setting on private property only. No commercial vendors are allowed.

The town’s participation will be limited to waiving permit fees and coordinating a list of participating residents for marketing purposes via the town website, Facebook event page, and community events calendar at VisitAbingdonVirginia.com/calendar.

To participate and be included in marketing, yard sale permits must be completed and returned in person to Abingdon Town Hall or by email to cthompson@abingdon-va.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Permits may be obtained at https://abingdon.sharefile.com/d-saf58c429a93d44febc96e85b1225acde.

The town expects a heavy increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the event and asks residents and visitors to be alert for pedestrians.

Follow the “Spring 2023 Abingdon Town-wide Yard Sale” event on Facebook for the most up-to-date information.

Printed and digital maps will be available before the yard sale date.

For more information, contact the Abingdon Visitor Center at 276-676-2282 or email Chad Thompson at cthompson@abingdon-va.gov.