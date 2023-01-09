Lebanon sweeps Northwood

Keyton Keene and Michael Reece combined for 49 points as the preseason favorite in the Hogoheegee District had no problem pounding the defending league champs, 72-36.

Keene (25 points), Reece (24 points) and Hunter Musick (10 points) all scored double digits as Lebanon (10-1) bounced back in a big way from Wednesday’s setback to Tazewell.

Sam Rhea led Northwood with 11 points, while Owen Doane added 10 points in the setback.

On the girls’ side, the Pioneers whipped the Panthers 67-25.

Morgan Varney scored 33 points as the Lebanon Pioneers notched a Hogoheegee District win over Northwood.

Varney had 27 points in the first half and knocked down six 3-pointers in the contest. Lauren Horne’s 12 points were also key.

Reygan Betts led Northwood with seven points.

PH bests Indians

The Rebels hung a Hogoheegee loss on the Indians, beating the boys 63-54.

Jake Hall had his usually solid performance with 21 points as the Patrick Henry Rebels held off Rural Retreat for a Hogoheegee District road win.

Dalton Blevins (16 points) and Kade Gobble (12 points) also played well for the Rebels. The contest was tied at 30 at halftime.

Gatlin Hight led Rural Retreat with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, while Bryson Smelser and Caleb Roberts contributed 10 points apiece.

Lady Indians hammer Rebels

Brelyn Moore had 21 points and 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season for the Indians in a Hogoheegee District rout of the Rebels, 62-13.

Annabelle Fiscus added 19 points for Rural Retreat (9-4, 1-0). Addilyn Yarber and Avery Maiden had four points each for the Rebels.