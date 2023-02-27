School Board Chair Peggy Wagy told the county supervisors gathered on Feb. 23 for a joint meeting that School Board members wanted them to be aware of the “wonderful things going on.”

Taking the mic, Superintendent Dr. Wesley Poole told county leaders that Wythe County Public Schools is ranked 11th out of 133 divisions in terms of SOL scores.

Eighth-grade science SOL scores, he said, were second in the state, beating schools from wealthier divisions like Arlington and Loudon County.

“You can be proud of our school system,” Poole said. “I like the adage ‘do not mistake intellect and dialect.’ When our students leave Wythe County, they can go anywhere and be successful.”

Poole stated he has re-established superintendent advisory groups with students, teachers and parents from all schools in the district. Teacher peer group meetings - grade level meetings to bring teachers together from across the county to share ideas - have also resumed.

Poole wanted BOS members to note that all students in Wythe County are now eligible for free lunch, and he expects that to continue going forward.

On the safety front, Poole mentioned the school system received a grant to fund school 3D mapping that will help with security monitoring.

The school system has also worked with the sheriff’s office to change pick-up times for elementary schools and middle schools. This has cleared the parking lots prior to end of school and made them safer. According to Poole, speed cameras have also been installed to monitor drivers around schools.

In career programming, Poole said Wythe County received a grant to start the county’s first GO TEC lab at Rural Retreat Middle School. He wants to expand to Fort Chiswell Middle next year, and later to the new middle school being built on the George Wythe campus.

According to Poole, the GO TEC program gives seventh-graders a taste of later programs at WCTC. Eighth-graders who join the program get more involved instruction in things like robotics, agribusiness, precision machines and drones.

Poole said there will be an open house for the GO TEC lab on Thursday, March 9m at Rural Retreat Middle School.

Poole reviewed several new programs and partnerships with local organizations to help students find work after graduation. The Manufacturing Excellence program introduces seniors in Wythe and Bland counties to industries in the area.

“We want our kids to be prepared,” Poole said.

The Industrial Maintenance Program is a hands-on program for second-semester seniors. The students who participate are guaranteed an interview after graduation and earn credentials in industrial maintenance.

The Health Care Excellence program started this fall, and Poole stated it is offered to high school sophomores to expose them to healthcare fields and coursework. It will serve as a feeder into the advanced program anticipated through SWVA- HEALS. HEALS will be a lab school for healthcare education and is a combined effort of several localities. Poole said SWVA HEALS should open during the 23-24 school year, and there will be eight slots available to students in each of three grades: second-semester sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Poole noted the county is excited to re-establish Early Childhood Development coursework and is planning Teachers for Tomorrow, a partnership with WCC and James Madison University to help local students earn a four year degree in education.

“Education, manufacturing, and health care are three big employers in our area. We can keep our kids here if we give them opportunity and training,” Poole said.

Regarding the new middle school construction, Poole told the board the loop road around the back of George Wythe must get finished first because the road between WTCT and GW will have to be closed down. The focus is also on revamping and creating parking lots “so we have enough access for everyone when the road is closed,” Poole said.

Poole reviewed the plans for the middle school, which are available on the school system’s website. (Homepage-Quick Links side bar on the right.)

Board of Supervisors Chair Brian Vaught asked how the timeline of other building projects has been affected by getting the funding to start the middle school project early. Poole answered that it probably moved everything forward by 18-24 months.

Regarding funding, Vaught mentioned that while he’s happy Richmond is talking about a 7 percent pay raise for teachers, but he wanted people to know that a larger percentage of that pay comes from locality than the state. Vaught also noted he expects a 9.9 percent increase in employee health insurance costs for next year.

Vaught said, “We are looking at options. A family plan costs $12-14,000 per year. That’s a big chunk from someone’s paycheck.”

On the income side of things, Vaught said opioid lawsuit settlement money is starting to trickle in, but there are lot of stipulations of what localities can spend the money on. He suggested hiring a drug abuse counselor for middle and high school students.

“We need to address the problem before it gets started,” Vaught stated.

County Administrator Stephen Bear said the latest estimates he has suggests the county will get about $60,000 per year for the next 18-20 years. That might be a generous estimate, he added.

Bear also said the county has looked at funding through the Ready Set Go program for a stoplight and cross walk in front of Fort Chiswell Middle and High schools. The current estimate for a 715-foot sidewalk across the front of the building is $1.3 million. The county would have to match 20 percent of funding.

Bear said, “I know it’s been long wanted, and at least we have a program that can help with funding, but we still have a ways to go.”

The Wythe County School Board will conduct public hearings regarding renaming the elementary and middle schools in Wytheville upon completion of both construction projects. One will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the library of Scott Memorial Middle School. The other will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at the Wythe County School Board Office.

The school board will also conduct a public hearing for input into the formulation of the 2024 Fiscal Year budget. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at Rural Retreat High School.