When my daughter was born in May, a walk around the neighborhood was the highlight of our day.

Amid sleepless nights and endless diaper changing, the fresh air, sounds of birds, and bounce of the stroller lulled her to sleep and brought us desperately needed calm.

But in early June, this reprieve was thwarted by the smoke from wildfires over 1,000 miles away. Concerned about our baby’s health, we were confined indoors.

It was on one of these days — as I sat with my daughter by the window peering out into the haze — that I learned our Air Pollution Control Board had voted to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

As the effects of climate change had arrived to my small neighborhood street, Virginia was turning its back on one of our best tools to fight back.

RGGI has a proven record of reducing air pollution. This 12-state cooperative seeks to limit carbon pollution from the energy sector by using a market-based strategy to cap carbon pollution at a regional level, and then auction off carbon allowances to individual power plants. This not only lowers carbon pollution, but also generates revenue that can be reinvested into green energy projects, research and development, and residential weatherization.

Since joining RGGI in 2019, Virginia has received $657 million in revenue from the program and reduced carbon emissions by nearly 17%.

As a resident pediatrician at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, I know that RGGI is key to protecting children’s health. From worsening air quality to severe weather to the rising number of heat waves, the effects of climate change are all around us. These events have a potent negative impact on kids. The decision to pull out of this critical cooperative will create a Virginia that is not only less green, but also less healthful for our children.

Poor air quality is one of the primary ways that burning fossil fuels harms kids. Air pollution from burning coal, oil and gas harms children’s lungs and increases the risk of developing asthma and having asthma attacks.

Nearly 139,000 children in Virginia already suffer from asthma. Particulate matter pollution is estimated to cause 7,000 new cases of asthma and 230,000 asthma attacks each year in Virginia. The problem will only worsen as the planet warms.

The EPA reports that at 2 degrees Celsius of global warming, an additional 34,500 cases of asthma will be diagnosed annually in the United States. Warming to 4 degrees Celsius will produce an additional 89,600 annual cases.

Extreme heat is another consequence of global warming that puts kids’ health at risk. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were 2,922 heat-related illness visits to state emergency departments in the summer of 2022. This compares with 1,774 visits over the same period in 2015, when the department began tracking these visits.

Children — especially toddlers and infants — fare particularly poorly in extreme heat. Exposed kids can suffer from dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat strokes.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends special precautions be taken for all children when the temperature is over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Last year, Richmond had 53 days at or above this level between May and September. That means 1 in 3 days of the summer season children should have been avoiding prolonged outside play, sports practices, and other joyful summer activities that shape their lives.

With western forests, central flood plains and an expansive eastern coastline, Virginia is also uniquely vulnerable to the “once-in-a-generation” natural disasters that increasingly haunt our headlines. Forest fires destroy vital natural resources and fill our air with fine particulates that are dangerous to children’s lungs.

Severe rains lead to flooding and carry pollutants into our waterways. Severe coastal storms devastate communities and can result in home loss and displacement.

Virginia is one of the highest-risk states for home loss due to sea level rise and coastal flooding.

These are just a few ways that climate change is harming Virginia’s children today and will become much graver with unfettered warming. For now, the decision to withdraw from RGGI is headed to the courts. But most importantly, this November every seat in the legislature is up for election. I urge everyone who cares about pediatric health to educate the candidates in your district on the importance of Virginia’s participation in RGGI and how it is connected to children’s health. By working together, I still believe we can preserve a clean, green and healthy future for our children.