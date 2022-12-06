Construction impacts area forest road used by hunters, horse riders

The USDA Forest Service is replacing a failed triple barrel culvert and has temporarily closed a section of Tate Road (Forest Service Road 667) in Carroll and Grayson counties. Tate Road is the loop road off of Snowbird Lane (Forest Service Road 690), which intersects Brush Creek Road (state Rt. 602) and Scratch Gravel Road (state Rt. 738).

The 0.6-mile section of Tate Road is closed to all entry at the Forest Service gate near the intersection with Snowbird Lane through the intersection with Forest Service Road 667A. Because of the nature of the construction activities, and for public safety, the work site is closed to all public travel and visitors must not walk around the closed gates.

Heavy construction vehicles will be using Snowbird Lane and Tate Road to haul material and equipment to and from the job site. Exercise caution while driving on these roads and be prepared to yield the right-of-way to larger vehicles.

The road work is weather dependent and may not be completed until early spring. Once the repair work is complete, the road will re-open.

“This is a popular road for hunters and horse riders alike. We thank the public for their patience as we work to improve this road for access and safety,” said Area Ranger Barry Garten.

The new culvert will improve drainage capacity during storm events and protect the road surface and stream from excessive erosion, which can impair water quality. The new culvert is sized and countersunk to improve the stream flow and allow for natural streambed material to accumulate, providing easier fish and other amphibians passage under the roadbed.

For more information, call the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at 276-783-5196 or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/gwj.