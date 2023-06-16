Though the final state budget isn’t in yet, Wythe County officials on June 13 approved the 2024 fiscal year spending plan, leaving tax rates unchanged.

County Administrator Stephen Bear re-iterated at the June Board of Supervisors meeting that none of the tax levies would change, with the personal property rate at $2.22 per $100 value and property taxes set at 51 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The county budget for the coming fiscal year is at $121,058,713, a decrease from the $142.3 million in the current year. The current year’s budget, however, contained funding for school construction on the George Wythe campus.

The 2024 fiscal year begins on July 1. Officials earlier had said budget amendments may be necessary once the state spending plan is finally finalized.

County officials on June 13 also approved the VDOT six-year plan, adding new roads to the plan. In May the county voted to move forward with the plan which allocates $1.14 million, with around $356,000 available for paving 3.2 miles of road in the county.

At that time retiring VDOT resident engineer Andy Fowler said of the six roads officials had considered adding to the plan, all but one met the qualifications and would be getting topped with asphalt. Four roads were included in the six-year plan.

Roads included in the plan for hard-topping include 0.7 miles of Windy Hill Drive in Crockett, the 1.6-mile Cinnamon Run off Grayson Turnpike, Cline road in Rural Retreat and the 0.9-mile Trout Farm Road in Rural Retreat.

Stillwell Road in Fort Chiswell didn’t qualify for an upgrade because of steep cliffs on one side of the road and a steep slope down to a creek on the other.

Johnny Lane in Crockett was up for consideration and met the qualifications but it wasn’t added to the plan as maintenance funding was secured to allow the 3.2 miles of road to be completed through another avenue.

Residents speaking during citizens time and supervisors talking during supervisors’ time also talked again about VDOT work on the Gleaves Road Bridge over Cripple Creek. Supervisors in February had approved a 16-month, $1.4 million plan to repair and strengthen the historic span that was built in the late 1800s and moved to its current location in 1903. The metal truss bridge was first a railroad bridge. Abandoned in 1938, it was re-opened to car traffic in 1948.

Supervisors talked about getting a map together of where detour signage needs to be to be most effective and sending it to VDOT.

In other news, Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins updated the board on hiring for part-time firefighters in Max Meadows, saying they have seven candidates and are looking for more. He said officials hope to start hiring in early July.