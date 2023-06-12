Denise Cook wanted to be a police officer from a very early age. While a different career path diverted her dream early on, she joined the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office in 2005. Cook remained that that position until 2018 when then-principal of the Wythe County Technology Center Anthony Sykes contacted Cook’s husband Rolland, now a member of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, asking if his wife might be interested in the position of Criminal Justice instructor. She immediately interviewed for the job and was hired.

Cook teaches two levels of Criminal Justice, the second of which is dual enrollment, offering three college credits toward the Wytheville Community College Criminal Justice program. The credits are also transferrable to other colleges. She explained that Criminal Justice I, which is designed for juniors, is a general overview of the field in which students learn the basics of law enforcement, court, and corrections. Mock crime scenes and traffic stops are practiced.

Criminal Justice II senior students actually get to visit law enforcement agencies for more hands-on work experience. They also get to practice with drones, which Cook says will become a larger part of her curriculum next year.

“I always tell my students that even if they don’t go into law enforcement, it’s always a good thing to know the law and how it pertains to them,” Cook noted. “We try to do anything the students are interested in experiencing hands-on.”

In terms of drones, Cook explained that they provide a safer way for potential officers to investigate a particular crime scene, although the proper operation of drones is beneficial to many employment markets including real estate. Next year, Cook says she hopes that students who complete her course will emerge certified by the Federal Aviation Administration as drone operators.

Cook, who currently instructs a dozen students in each level of her classes, says that although most students enter the Criminal Justice curriculum with law enforcement aspirations, about half wind up with careers in the field.

“I have some students who come into my class just wanting to know more about the law and their rights,” she said.

As with other Wythe County Technology Center programs, Cook’s graduates emerge certified with their 10-hour program from The Occupational Safety and Health Administration as well as a National Occupational Competency Testing Institute certification. While a minimum age of 21 is required for law enforcement employment, entry level dispatch at the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office requires only a high school diploma, while Virginia State Police demands an associate’s degree minimum. Federal police work requires a higher degree.

After students graduate from the Criminal Justice program at the Wythe County Technology Center, they will have three years before they are permitted to work in law enforcement.

“During that time, I encourage my students to take advantage of their dual credits and get their degree from WCC,” Cook suggested. “It will give them a leg up.”

In her five years at the Wythe County Technology Center, Cook has garnered a number of success stories among her former students. Most recently, one of her past graduates has just recently gained employment with the Wytheville Police Department and is scheduled to graduate from the police academy later this year. Another is currently enrolled at WCC while employed with Wythe County 911. He is also a member of the Lead Mines Rescue Squad and does various volunteer work.

“He is an amazing asset to our community and does many things that make him a stand-out citizen,” Cook commended.

A couple of her past students are enrolled in Radford University’s Criminal Justice program, while others who didn’t go into law enforcement have gone on to successful military careers. She also noted that the students who don’t go into law enforcement often still complete the program at WCC.

“Usually, those folks are looking for probation-type work,” Cook informed.

“I have had a very successful five years,” she reflected. “Every year, I get closer to my students and they feel like family.”

“Several members of my current group call me ‘Mom,’” Cook noted, acknowledging her special rapport with students. “They are such an incredible group and work so well together.”

Also participating in the Skill USA competition, Cook’s students have won district titles in either “Crime Scene” or “Law Enforcement” categories for every year to date during which she has been instructor. One student had an opportunity to go to state competition, but declined. During the year of COVID, Cook reached the pinnacle of competition success when her students placed second or third in the state. Unfortunately, the pandemic prevented them from participating. In the “Crime Scene” category, students have 30 minutes to arrive on a mock crime scene to gather evidence, then another half-hour to complete all necessary paperwork, including sketches and a written report. In the “Law Enforcement” category, students are graded on the successful execution of a mock traffic stop. They also must successfully respond to a scenario such as a mental health crisis or death scene.

“Being a positive influence in the lives of my students is the most rewarding aspect of my career,” Cook said in closing. “I learn as much or more from them as I hope they do from me.