As calves hit the ground this spring, it also signals the time to be thinking about our next calf crop and the genetic needs of our cow calf operations. At least few sales are coming later this month that merit your consideration for the selection of bulls for your farm.

An open house will be hosted for the Virginia Beef Cattle Improvement Association’s Southwest Virginia Bull Test on Sunday afternoon, March 19, at Mountain Spring Farm. Cattle producers and others interested are invited to attend. The BCIA Sale is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, at the Bottomly Sale Facility, just off Exit 77 in Wytheville.

Approximately 150 bulls will be offered for sale. These bulls will represent the top end of the 102 fall-born senior bulls and 115 spring-born junior bulls currently being developed. Breeds include Angus, Braunvieh, Charolais, Gelbvieh & Gelbvieh Balancers, Polled & Horned Hereford, Simmental and SimAngus. Only bulls that meet stringent BCIA criteria will sell. This includes complete breeding soundness exams (including semen evaluation) on fall-born bulls, volume buyer discounts, and an enhanced soundness and fertility guarantee on all bulls selling.

The BCIA-Influenced Bred Heifer Sale will be held in conjunction with the bull sale. A select group of approximately 40 fall-calving bred heifers from leading producers will be offered immediately following the bulls.

All heifers will be certified through the Virginia Premium Assured Heifer Program, which verifies health, genetics, and management procedures.

Service sires for the heifers will feature highly proven, AI sires selected for calving ease and performance.

For complete details and progress reports visit the Virginia BCIA website http://www.bcia.apsc.vt.edu or phone 540-231-2257. Video clips of the bulls and an online catalog will also be posted.

Tuesday evening, April 4, at 7 p.m. the Abingdon Feeder Cattle Association will host the “Back to Basics” sale at Tri-State Livestock Market in Abingdon.

The objective of the Abingdon Feeder Cattle Association’s Bull Sale is to facilitate the sale of sound bulls of good genetic merit to the producers of feeder calves. The minimum standards as set forth in these guidelines are for all breeds of cattle. The sales committee is currently evaluating the bulls and catalogs will soon be available at the Extension Office. The quickest way to view the AFCA bulls is to visit the AFCA Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Abingdon-Feeder-Cattle-Associaton.

There are also going to be several private offerings of bulls and if you need help investigating the who, where and when questions, you can contact us at the Extension Office and we can share that information as it becomes available. Pratt Cattle Company for example, will be offering 50 bulls at their spring sale on Saturday, April 7, at 2 p.m. at the Sale Barn in Atkins.

As you shop for new “blood” for your herd please keep in mind that beef genetics and beef on the grill have a lot in common. Mainly just like you cannot cook a good taste into a poorly cut steak, you can’t overcome poor genetics by feeding and breeding it out of them. The best you can hope for is to buy the best possible animals you can that fit your needs and maintain them as you grow the next calf crop.

Upcoming EventsMarch 19—SWVA BCIA Bull Sale Open House, Mountain Spring Farm.

March 21—VQA Sale.

March 25—SWVA BCIA Bull Test Sale and SW Value Added Heifer Sale, Wytheville.

March 27—VQA Steer Take Up.

March 29—VQA Heifer Take Up.

April 4—AFCA Bull Sale, 7 p.m., Tri-State Livestock Market, Abingdon.

April 7—Pratt Cattle Company Spring Sale, 2 p.m., Atkins.

June 19-23—Smyth County Junior 4-H Camp.

July 11—VQA Sale.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.