For those who are on-line, the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library system has lots of programs library users can access directly from home. Just go to https://wythegrayson.lib.va.us/ to see all the choices.

Meanwhile, here’s what’s coming up next week in the libraries themselves:

The immensely-popular Dungeons and Dragons gaming sessions happen Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library. Not familiar with the game? Drop by during these hours and just observe them for a while. You might want to become a player.

“Colorific” Storytime for youngsters is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Wythe County Public Library. This is a great opportunity for parents to add an activity for their kids. Check it out.

Crafts will be the theme of the next Teens and Tweens get-together at the Wythe County Public Library, on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

The monthly Something Wicked Book Club happens Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library. This month’s book (you still have time to ask for a copy at the desk and get it read) is “The Commitments” by Roddy Doyle, featuring the adventures a group of fame-starved, working-class Irish youths with a paradoxical passion for the music of Sam Cooke and Otis Redding and a mission—to bring Soul to Dublin.

A games get-together is scheduled for Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. It will be held at the Wythe County Public Library, but is sponsored by the Rural Retreat Public Library. Bring your own game or play one of those at the library. For further information, call 276-686-8337.

Another chance to play Dungeons and Dragons is being offered, this time held Friday at the Rural Retreat Public Library from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Twisted Stitchers are hosted at the Wythe County Public Library on Friday, starting at 4 p.m. Bring your knitting and be ready for good conversation.

A movie night is set for Friday at the Wythe County Public Library on Friday at 6 p.m. For further information, call 276-228-4951.

Here are the latest additions now ready for checkout at the Wythe County Public Library. Go through the list and be the first to grab the audiobook, regular book or DVD that strikes your fancy.

Audiobooks on Playaway devices: “Every Bone a Prayer” by Ashley Blooms; “The Honey Don’t List” by Christine Lauren; “The First Love” by Beverly Lewis; “City of Thieves” by David Benioff; “Never Have I Ever” by Joshilyn Jackson; “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult; “Without Merit” by Colleen Hoover; “What Moves the Dead” by T. Kingfisher.

Fiction: “The Sun Walks Down” by Fiona McFarlane; “If a Poem Could Live and Breathe: A Novel of Teddy Roosevelt’s First Love” by Mary Calvi; “Inherit the Dead” by Mark Billingham; “Ash & Bone” by John Harvey; “The Angel Maker” by Alex North; “An Affair of Spies” by Ronald H. Balson; “The Edge of Summer” by Viola Shipman; “The Heart’s Change” by Karen Witemeyer; “The Maltese Iguana” by Tim Dorsey; “Forget What You Know” by Christina Dodd; “In Love’s Time” by Kate Breslin; “The End of Nowhere” by Patrick Dearen; “All the Lost Places” by Amanda Dykes; “Weyward” by Emilia Hart; “The Kind Worth Saving” by Peter Swanson; “All That Is Mine I Carry With Me” by William Landay; “The London Séance Society” by Sarah Penner; “Go As a River” by Shelley Read; “Secretly Yours” by Tessa Bailey; “What Have We Done” by Alex Finlay; “It’s One of Us” by J. T. Ellison; “The Sunshine Girls” by Molly Fader; “Cold-Blooded Liar” by Karen Rose; “The Love Scribe” by Amy Meyerson; “Looking for Jane” by Heather J. Marshall; “At Sea” by Emma Fedor; “The Curator” by Owen King; “Roots of Wood and Stone” by Amanda Wen (large print); “When the Moon Turns Blue” by Pamela Terry; “The Writing Retreat” by Julia Bartz; “A Place to Land” by Lauren Denton; “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo; “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai; “Savage Road” by Christine Feehan; “The Enemy: A Reacher Novel” by Lee Child; “Sorrow and Starlight” by Carolina Peckham; “Court of the Vampire Queen” by Katee Robert; “Burner” by Mark Greaney; “Every Shade of Happy” by Phyllida Shrimpton.

Non-Fiction: “The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science” by Kate Zernike; “Taste of Home Everyday Air Fryer: 100+ Recipes for Weeknight Ease Volume 2”; “The Instant Air Fryer Bible: 125 Simple, Step-by-Step Recipes to Make the Most of Every Instant Air Fryer” by Bruce Weinstein; “The Diary Keepers: World War II in the Netherlands, as Written by the People Who Lived Through It” by Nina Siegal; “Empress of the Nile: The Daredevil Archaeologist Who Saved Egypt’s Ancient Temples from Destruction” by Lynne Olson; “American Inheritance: Liberty and Slavery in the Birth of a Nation, 1765-1795” by Edward J. Larson; “Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships” by Nedru Glover Tawwab; “While Time Remains: A North Korean Defector’s Search for Freedom in America” by Yeonmi Park; “The Extraordinary Life of William Alexander Stuart: From Antebellum to Late Victorian Virginia 1926-1892” by John White Stuart III; “Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May; “Travelers to Unimaginable Lands: Stories of Dementia, the Caregiver, and the Human Brain” by Dasha Kiper; “The Watchmaker’s Daughter: The True Story of World War II Heroine Corrie Ten Boom” by Larry Luftis; “The Answer to Anxiety: How to Break Free from the Tyranny of Anxious Thoughts and Worry” by Joyce Meyer; “Revolutionary Roads: Searching for the War that Made America Independent…and All the Places It Could Have Gone Terribly Wrong” by Bob Thompson; “Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson” by Rebecca Boggs Roberts; “I Know Who You Are: How an Amateur DNA Sleuth Unmasked the Golden State Killer and Changed Crime Fighting Forever” by Barbara Rae-Venter; “The Instant Kitchen Cookbook: Fast and Easy Family Meals Using Your Instant Pot and Air Fryer” by Coco Morante; “Slow Cooker Through the Seasons,” “Pregnancy Day by Day: Count Down Your Pregnancy Day by Day with Advice from a Team of Experts” by Elaine Herer. “The Newest Instant Pot Recipes for Beginners, 2023: 1000 Affordable, Delicious, & Super Easy Instant Pot Recipes to Eat Well Every Day” by Mellissa Burrill; “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life” by David Brooks; “Foolproof Slow Cooker: 60 Essential Recipes that Make the Most of Your Slow Cooker” by Rebecca Woods; “The Declassification Engine: What History Reveals About America’s Top Secrets” by Matthew Connelly; “We Should Not Be Friends: The Story of a Friendship” by Will Schwalbe; “Wolfish: Wolf, Self, and the Stories We Tell About Fear” by Erica Berry; “A Hacker’s Mind: How the Powerful Bend Society’s Rules, and How to Bend Them Back” by Bruce Schneier; “Everyday Crochet: The Complete Beginner’s Guide” by June Gilbank; “Crochet Patterns” by Susan Brittain; “A Beginner’s Guide to Crochet: A Complete Step-by-Step Course” by Nicki Trench.

DVDs: “The Old Way,” “Station Eleven,” “Nurse Jackie” (Season 3), “Shiloh,” Lassie Come Home,” “Saving Shiloh,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups,” “Big Trip 2: Special Delivery,” “The Boss Baby Business,” “The Loud House” (Season 1), “Winnie the Pooh,” “Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon,” “Courage the Cowardly Dog” (complete series).

Graphic Novels: “Chivalry” by Neil Gaiman; “Berserk: Deluxe Edition 1” by Kentaro Miura; “Lore Olympus Volume 1” by Rachel Smythe.

Audiobooks: Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy; “Exiles” by Jane Harper.

Wythe County Public Library