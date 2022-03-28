Doublewide with lots of upgrades on large lot near New River. With hardwood and tile flooring in most of the home, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has over 1,800 square feet of comfortable living and room for lots of gathering. An open kitchen and dining area can hold many and with a spacious living room, a cozy sitting room and private office, there's lots of separated space for everyone. A covered back porch extends the entire length of the home especially to have privacy and avoid the elements. A huge master suite is alone on one end with the other 2 bedrooms on the opposite end of the home. The upgrades are endless with metal roofing, hardwood flooring and a chef's kitchen that many will envy. There's plenty of yard for playing and the pets along with an outbuilding. On the property there's another septic in case of wanting to park an RV or camper. Within a short drive to New River and the trail, this beautiful property isn't much to maintain while you're out enjoying nature.
3 Bedroom Home in Ivanhoe - $195,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Chilhowie man was arrested Wednesday evening following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81.
The search for a Floyd County woman last seen on Friday in Indian Valley ended Sunday when a body matching the description of 65-year-old Nanc…
A Max Meadows woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after two dead dogs in crates were found inside her former Ivanhoe residence.
A Bristol Virginia Sheriff's deputy and Saltville resident is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after he was stopped in Washington Cou…
With a keen sense of business and a love for fashion, local entrepreneur Sheena Henderson is getting a kick out of operating her Western apparel store, despite a lull in the economy.
By Christina Feerick
An Ohio man is facing charges that include reckless driving and child endangerment after his arrest Tuesday.
People of Speedwell rejoice: there’s a restaurant moving into the old Glenny’s Kitchen location. But this time, the specialty is barbecue, not…
As town officials in Smyth County begin to allocate ARPA funds, Chilhowie is considering appeals for more recreation, including a splash pad complex and a dog park.
A Saltville man was killed and a woman seriously injured after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a utility pole last Wednesday.