3 Bedroom Home in Ivanhoe - $195,000

Doublewide with lots of upgrades on large lot near New River. With hardwood and tile flooring in most of the home, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has over 1,800 square feet of comfortable living and room for lots of gathering. An open kitchen and dining area can hold many and with a spacious living room, a cozy sitting room and private office, there's lots of separated space for everyone. A covered back porch extends the entire length of the home especially to have privacy and avoid the elements. A huge master suite is alone on one end with the other 2 bedrooms on the opposite end of the home. The upgrades are endless with metal roofing, hardwood flooring and a chef's kitchen that many will envy. There's plenty of yard for playing and the pets along with an outbuilding. On the property there's another septic in case of wanting to park an RV or camper. Within a short drive to New River and the trail, this beautiful property isn't much to maintain while you're out enjoying nature.