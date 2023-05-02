The waters of Saltville’s well fields create the only inland saline marshes in the commonwealth. For a mountain location, it’s a popular venue to see migratory shorebirds and waterfowl. The well fields have also been the site of paleontological digs, Civil War battles, and were home to industrial salt production that began in the 1700s and continues today. Now, town officials are encouraging nearby Emory & Henry to feature the area in nature study coursework.

At a Saltville Town Council meeting earlier this month, Town Manager Brian Martin told leaders that staff had walked the Helen Williams Barbrow Interpretive Trail with E&H representatives to discuss the possibility of the trail being used as an educational site and tool.

Martin told the council that it would benefit Saltville to bring in more young people and showcase the town’s offerings.

In a later interview, Martin said, he believes young people will fall in love with the well fields, the Museum of the Middle Appalachians, the Salt Trail and other aspects of the town if they’re introduced to them.

He noted that officials have been working to foster their relationship with E&H for some time. The town strives to host two E&H interns each semester and, according to Martin, it’s a win-win relationship as the town benefits from their presence and work.

Martin described E&H as a local institution that serves as an anchor for the community.

Last August, Martin and Mayor Todd Young recorded a Duck Pond Wall podcast for E&H.

He also noted that young people often have more disposable income than older individuals who possess mortgages, vehicle payments, and the like.

The Refuel Agency, which specializes in media and marketing, reported that “collectively, college students have an estimated spending power of nearly $600 billion.”