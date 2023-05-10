Patricia McClane of Wytheville has received the 17th Annual Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. She was nominated for the award by Wytheville Community College.

More than two dozen individuals, families, and organizations have earned the 2023 Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. The awards were presented at a luncheon ceremony in Richmond on Tuesday, April 18. New VCCS Chancellor Dr. David Doré was the keynote speaker.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be in the company of such an esteemed group of philanthropists,” Doré observed. “Were it not for your generosity, some of our students would have to put their hopes and dreams on hold, while others might have to abandon them altogether. Thanks to you, however, our students will be able to work in an environment that is relatively free of the kind of financial pressures that can paralyze or even derail their forward progress, and for that, we are extremely grateful.”

The annual event, hosted by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE), honors leading philanthropists from each of Virginia’s 23 community colleges as well as the statewide foundation. Recipients are nominated for their outstanding commitment to the growth and development of Virginia’s community colleges and their respective foundations.

This year’s class of distinguished philanthropy leaders has collectively contributed $14 million dollars to Virginia’s Community Colleges.

McClane is a committed supporter of Wytheville Community College, and recently stated, “We are lucky to have Wytheville Community College (WCC) in our town. I give credit to WCC for the growth and success of our communities.”

Dr. Dean Sprinkle, president of Wytheville Community College, stated, “Pat is a dedicated friend of Wytheville Community College and the entire community. In addition to establishing the Dr. John McClane Memorial Scholarship Endowment in memory of her husband, Pat also continues to support the Neighborhood Assistance Program Scholarship Endowment. Both of these endowments provide much-needed financial support to help students achieve their educational goals. WCC is very grateful for Pat’s extraordinary generosity.”

In McClane’s honor, and with appreciation to Virginia529, the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education will award a WCC student enrolled in a workforce program with the “Patricia McClane Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship” in the amount of $3,000.