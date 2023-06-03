The Crooked Road started a new series of storytelling, dance and special concerts titled “The Crooked Road’s 3rd Thursday Cultural Series” in March. The series continues this summer with dance and music for the entire family.

This free event series encompasses various aspects of traditional heritage music and related cultural influences, including dance. For the summer season, The Crooked Road is offering return favorites and new opportunities for all to explore the artists of the Southwest Virginia region.

On Thursday, June 15, Johnny Williams, The Crooked Road’s current artist-in-residence, will be joined by Jeanette Williams and Jay Shelton for a concert by Shelton & Williams. This group highlights some of the best of bluegrass music from the region.

Williams has been active in the traditional music community for more than 30 years, playing with multiple bands and music organizations in the region. Hailing from Fries, Williams has been performing, producing, touring and song writing since the late 1980s starting with the group Clearwater, which eventually became the Jeanette Williams Band. Since that time, Williams has been playing guitar and mandolin with groups such as Big Country Bluegrass Band, Freeman and Williams Trio, Blue 58, Shelton & Williams and the Larry McPeak Tribute Band.

Having been involved with over 90 recorded projects, Williams owns record label Grass Tank Music and just released a new Shelton & Williams album titled “So Much Time, So Much Love” in 2022.

On Thursday, July 20, Tyler Hughes returns to the Cultural Center for a square dance.

Warren Doyle will call a contra dance on Thursday, Aug. 17. Contra dancing is similar to square dancing but it focuses on lines of dancers. Doyle is an Appalachian Trail legend and frequently hosts contra dances in the Town of Damascus.

All events are free to the public, begin at 6:30 p.m. and are presented at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace at Exit 14 in Abingdon.

The Crooked Road and this project are supported [in part] by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Support for The Crooked Road also comes from an award from the National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan grant program.

For more information about The Crooked Road, visit www.thecrookedroadva.com, call 276-492-2400 ext. 2409, or email info@thecrookedroad.org.